Dayane is detonated on the web after lines considered prejudiced

Dayane Mello is being criticized on the web because of comments made this Monday (8) in A Fazenda 2021. In the images circulating on social networks, the peoa participates in a round of conversation among other confined when the subject of immigrants comes up. “A very new country [Brasil]. So much so that many people fled the war to Brazil, like the Italian and German colonies”, indicated Valentina Francavilla. Dayane then made his contribution to the topic.

“Southern Brazil is all German and Portuguese. Why are Bahia, the northeast all colored? Because the Africans fled here”, said Dayane, without considering that the country was the last in the world to abolish the slavery regime, which lasted 338 years. The other participants followed the conversation without even correcting the model.

“Why is there a lot of mixture in Brazil, which is very beautiful? Brazil is very beautiful because it has a little of everything. Therefore, Brazil is a blessed country”, developed Valentina.

On the web, Dayane’s comment didn’t go unnoticed. “I don’t know what’s worse: her talking to people of color or saying that Africans fled to Brazil and nobody corrected her. Everyone missed the history class”, wrote an internet user. Another also repudiated the model’s words. “’All colored’… no, guys. It has to be worse than her to like this woman”, vented a follower.

There were those who were more precise. “This woman is crazy. They didn’t run away, they were trafficked, you bigoted. And, in Brazil, we are all colored, not just the northeast”, summarized a fan of the reality show.

Solange gets the “smell” of sheep and bursts into tears in A Fazenda 2021

Solange Gomes couldn’t hold back the emotion when she got a “smell” of a sheep in A Fazenda 2021. This Monday (8), the ex-muse of Tuba do Gugu was talking to Aline Mineiro in the sheep space, when one of them was curious smell Solange’s hair and face. “Oh, I can’t take it, guys”, said Sol as he got a real “inspection” of the animal. Thinking about the image, the model and writer asked the administrators of their networks to take a screenshot of the image and put it on Instagram. ‘Put it on, I need it, I need it,’ she insisted.

It didn’t take long for Solange to be moved by the animal’s gesture. “Oh, I can’t believe it, want to cry”, she said, already crying. “Willing to cry with longing. I’m a fool, I miss my daughter, my home. The pet caress us and we get very emotional. I think an animal comes close to someone he thinks has a pure heart”, declared the eternal muse.

Remember that the on the small screen has been doing great coverage of A Fazenda 2021.