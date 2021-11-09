Dayane makes peace with Mileide and acknowledges error

Dayane Mello and Mileide Mihaile, peons of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), decided to talk and make up. The two experienced friction in the last game of contention, when the influencer pointed out that she was disappointed with the model, who countered by calling Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife a “good Samaritan”.

Mileide began by rebutting accusations of having formed a plot with Victor Pecoraro, the fourth eliminated, and Arcrebiano against Dayane:

I wasn’t going to go along with it. […] I don’t see love at all, I see that everyone here has their game. At this point in the championship, I’m seeing it more clearly and I have always followed mine. It’s very difficult for one person to influence me. Outside I also suffer this kind of judgment. Mileide Mihaile

“Sometimes I even judged you by the people you hang out with. I always saw Victor as a great player, from day one, very strategist,” admitted the model.

“I really tell you, I don’t see him as an evil person, but I just see that he wants to have it all at once. […] What is it that bothers me? It’s the simple fact that he’s this kind of person who has a barrier, then obviously it’s a game again: ‘What is Mileide doing after a guy like that?’ It turns into a ball,” Dayane said about Arcrebiano.

“Here I won’t judge you by what I’m told, I judge you by who you are here, by the actions you’ve taken so far, by the way you’ve treated me so far. This is important to me, it’s the way I I would like people to go with me.

Dayane continued to defend against accusations of having “become someone else”, saying that she was weakened in confinement. “Nobody was 100% excluding you from everything, nobody was wanting you harm. I would never include myself in that,” Mileide said. “That’s my personality,” acknowledged the model.

The influencer continued to comment that she was confused by the friction she experienced with Dayane in the house:

I was looking, for a whole day, for a reason, even by table, for you to have exploded with me in front of Sol. What creates that situation? I trusted you, I opened up for you, I let down my guard, I always respected you in your presence or in your absence, I never condoned the negative assessments you made of the people in the house. […] I said: ‘In fact she created something in her head, she believed in it. She generalized everything she was experiencing as if everyone was excluding. Mileide Mihaile

“I was wrong, I generalized, I shouldn’t have done it, but every action has a reaction, doesn’t it? You get stabbed and you’re smiling at everyone?” Dayane explained, referring to the votes received by colleagues in the formation of the gardens. The model then acknowledged that she was wrong:

I just picked you up today to talk today because yes, I was wrong with you, I’ll review my concepts and, if you want, I’m open to change, so that we can get to know each other better. Dayane Mello

Dayane continued to skewer the friendship of Aline, Rico and Valentina, pointing out an interest from the pawns, and commenting on his relationship with Sthefane Matos, with whom he claimed to have a “soul connection”.

The model also said that she and Mileide are in the sights of the eighth farm of the season. “I’m already waiting,” said Safadão’s ex.

