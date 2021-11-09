Death of Iris Rezende: celebrities, politicians and authorities pay tribute | Goiás

After the death of Iris Rezende, aged 87, at dawn this Tuesday (9), celebrities, politicians and authorities paid their respects through social networks. Former governor of Goiás and former mayor of Goiânia died in São Paulo (SP), after three months trying to recover from a stroke. His body must be brought to the capital for a wake and burial.

Governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (DEM) published his farewell and decreed official mourning in the state. The manager highlighted Iris’ passion for Goiás and “paternity for Goiânia” that marked her trajectory.

“He left school, made many disciples, has a multitude of lovers who today feel, mourn his departure,” he wrote.

The current mayor of Goiânia, Rogério Cruz (Podemos) declared official mourning in the capital for the next seven days. The manager recalled that Iris is responsible for much of what the people of Goiás currently have.

“The story of Iris Rezende is intertwined with the history of Goiânia, the city that welcomed him and raised him to some of the greatest political positions in Brazil, with incisive defense of the development of the Midwest, the State of Goiás and the capital of Goiás”.

Mayor of Aparecida de Goiânia, Gustavo Mendanha also lamented the departure of the former governor of Goiás. The manager recognized Iris’ trajectory in politics and praised her performance during her six decades of public life.

“87 years of life were dedicated to Goianos from all four corners of the state. Iris leaves public life, friends, family to rest in the arms of the Father”, he wrote.

Goiás Health Secretary, Ismael Alexandrino paid his tribute to Iris. He highlighted the humility of the former mayor of Goiânia and his receptivity to all people, indistinctly:

“I had a special affection for him, a lot of respect, admiration, and it was always great to meet him. A humble, simple person who had compassion and respect for human beings, he attended to everyone without distinction. We lost a great leader, we lost one great human being”.

Among the messages of mourning for the politician’s death is the publication by the president of the PT in Goiás, Kátia Maria. She wrote:

“It was with sadness that I received the news of the death of the former governor and former mayor of Goiânia, Iris Rezende. His name and legacy will be marked in the history of Goiás. My feelings to family and friends. An affectionate hug to Dona Iris [viúva do ex-governador]”.

President of the Legislative Assembly of Rio Grande do Sul, Gabriel Souza, lamented the departure of Iris Rezende, highlighting his history in politics and the legacy he leaves behind.

One more confirmation of the impact of Iris throughout Brazil, the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho also lamented his death. The politician wrote: “It leaves its mark and legacy to all Brazilians and Goiás”.

Former BBC Victor Hugo, who participated in the 2020 edition of the program, also lamented the politician’s departure on social media: “Once again Goiás is in mourning”.

Iris ended his political career in December 2020, after completing his fourth term as mayor of Goiânia. Since then, he dedicated himself to taking care of his farm and also the law firm.

The politician was born on December 22, 1933, in Cristianópolis, in the southeast region of Goiás. He graduated in law from the Federal University of Goiás (UFG).

Iris Rezende Machado began his political career in 1959, when he was elected councilor. At the time, he was the candidate with the highest number of votes and the youngest in the capital’s history, at 25 years of age.

In 1962, he was elected state deputy and, in 1965, he assumed the Prefecture of Goiânia, but was removed by the military dictatorship before his term came to an end.

During the period he was out of administration, Iris Rezende set up a law firm. After the end of the military dictatorship, he was elected governor for two terms, from 1983 to 1986 and from 1991 to 1994.

Between the two administrations, he was Minister of Agriculture in the government of José Sarney (PMDB), from 1986 to 1990. In 1994, Iris was elected Senator of the Republic and, in the middle of his term, in 1997, took over the Ministry of Justice during one year, in the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB).

