Debut soap opera with Cauã Reymond as a fan of Botafogo on Globo’s prime time; understand the plot

O Botafogo started to have this Monday night (8/11) highlighted in prime time of TV Globo (21:00) with the premiere of the soap opera “a place in the sun“. The actor Cauã Reymond plays the brothers Christofer and Christian, twins separated shortly after birth in Goiânia and who will have a relationship with Glorious. the column of NET stove explains the plot below.

Christofer, renamed Renato after being adopted by a family that lives in Rio de Janeiro, is a fan of Botafogo and has a high standard of living. Christian, already an adult, when he came across a photo of his brother wearing the Stove shirt on one of the tribunes of the Nilton Santos Stadium, in a magazine social column, decides to travel by bus to Cidade Maravilhosa to try to find Renato.

In the first chapter of the plot, Christian has the idea of ​​going to Niltão, where there is a Botafogo game with a full house, but he is unsuccessful in the first attack. In the scenes of the initial episode, Cauã is filmed in the accesses to the stadium, in the stands and amidst several alvinegra flags (see images at the end of the article).

In order to facilitate his search and also find his way around Rio de Janeiro, Christian starts to earn a living as a merchant near Nilton Santos. A short time later, he takes a job as a valet at the airport, where he actually, by chance, gets the long-awaited meeting with Renato, who is on his way back from Europe with his girlfriend. Barbarian, lived by Alinne Moraes.

At a certain point in the telenovela, scheduled for the first week of screening, Renato will die tragically, and Christian will assume the identity of his brother from Botafogo.