Deceived, Dolores chases Nelio out of her life· TV News

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will play Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) for corner after discovering a fake of the boy in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Tonico’s right-hand man (Alexandre Nero) will tell the girl that he knew of the villain’s plan to take the lands from Eudoro (José Dumont). The antagonist will have pretended to be a phantom buyer in order to deceive the woman and Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski).

The character played by Daphne Bozaski will be furious with the beloved in the chapter next Monday (15). Samuel (Michel Gomes) will find the unknown man’s offer strange and will be the first to alert Pilar about the alleged coup. Thus, Nélio will also be forced to tell Dolores the truth.

“I thought you were different from Tonico, but it’s the same!”, the girl will conclude. The villain’s right-hand man will say that he never agreed with the actions of the executioner boss, but Dolores will interrupt him and tell him that she will expose everything to the character of Gabriela Medvedovski.

Repentant, Nélio will explain that he wrote an anonymous note to the doctor with all the details of the story: “I fixed all the wrong I did, please forgive me! I found a way to tell Pilar everything because I love you so much!” .

Dolores won’t soften with the boy’s declaration and will throw him out of her life: “What you call love is just an illusion. I’m a wretch: married to one worm and in love with another. But I’ll be able to wring this love out of mine. heart”, will decree.

João Pedro Zappa’s character will even insist that they talk more, but the girl will remain firm. “If you don’t leave now, I’m going to scream for help!” Cornered, Nélio will leave the scene upset.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

