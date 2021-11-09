Denied by Arezzo, the purchase of Grupo Soma would “unlock value” for companies, analysts assess

(Playback/Facebook)

SAO PAULO – Published by the press and denied by the parties involved, the alleged business combination between Arezzo (ARZZ3) and Grupo Soma (SOMA3), which owns the Animale, Farm and Hering brands, was seen as a way to unlock value for the companies .

However, as soon as the news was released by the newspaper Economic value, Arezzo manifested itself as a relevant fact to the market, denying that it had approached Grupo Soma for an acquisition. The company just said that it has preliminary discussions with several potential partners. Soma, on the other hand, pointed out in a statement, also denying the agreement, that it remains committed to “its growth strategy based on the acceleration of its portfolio of brands, in particular for the transformation of Grupo Hering, acceleration of Farm Global and NV and the organic growth of the others brands of the group”.

In a report released last week on the subject, XP already saw difficulties for the combination between the companies to occur in the short term. Analysts said there were no incentives for the Soma Group’s controllers to divest the asset, in addition to seeing challenges in the company’s governance structure resulting from the business combination.

“We believe that a potential transaction between the two companies would be more likely through a merger, as the market value of Arezzo (the buyer, according to the news) is lower than that of Grupo Soma (R$7 billion and R$12 billion, respectively)”, said the text of the report published last Thursday.

Analysts believed that the operation would be viable with the creation of a new control block, composed of key executives from the two companies, such as Alexandre Birman, Rony Meisler, Roberto Jatahy and Marcello Bastos. “We don’t see incentives for Soma Group’s controllers to divest the asset, as we see a lot of value still to be unlocked by Hering’s restructuring and Farm Global’s expansion,” the analysts wrote.

For XP, the transaction would not have risks related to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), since the companies’ operating segment is “highly fragmented” and companies are specialized in different categories.

XP analysts believe the transaction could unlock value by creating a company focused on a higher-income audience with a wider assortment. There would also be several synergy gains. Arezzo could add to its sum expertise in franchises, which he used in the restructuring of Hering. XP also sees synergies in the digital part, in expenses of back office and cross-selling the customer base.

For Bank of America analysts, the combination of the two companies could create “the dominant Brazilian force in luxury women’s clothing, shoes and accessories, with considerable digital, commercial and management synergies.” On the other hand, the bank saw cultural risks in the transaction and probable opposition from Soma Group shareholders to an Arezzo offer.

“Regardless of the outcome, Brazilian fashion retail remains highly fragmented and we continue to recognize a wide range of high-quality inorganic opportunities capable of allowing Arezzo to expand into women’s clothing and maintain our buy-in recommendation on stocks,” they wrote the analysts.

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related