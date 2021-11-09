Dentinho is not a target, and Corinthians analyzes the center forward market

Available in the ball market after ending his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, forward Dentinho had his name linked to Corinthians as a possible signing, but he is not in the club’s plans. Although it has no interest in the athlete, Timão’s board monitors the situation of other athletes at the front and prioritizes the hiring of a forward for 2022.

At Parque São Jorge, the understanding is that Dentinho would arrive to dispute position with other consolidated athletes from the squad and would not solve the needs of the group commanded by Sylvinho. As he comes from Europe, the player is considered expensive by the standards of Brazilian football and his hiring would go against the current board’s policy of cutting expenses.

Corinthians is not going after Dentinho, but has plans to hire at least one striker for next year. Currently, the team only has Jô in the squad with characteristics of a 9 shirt and the player will turn 35 next year. In the last games, Sylvinho used Renato Augusto as a center forward, but he has already tested Roger Guedes and Luan in the position.

Because of this, the priority when opening the next transfer window is to bring in someone who can compete with Joe for a spot in attack. At the base, the club counts Cauê (18) and Felipe Augusto (17) — two names seen with enormous potential, but considered too young to assume a prominent position in the professional cast. The tendency is for them to return to the group, but with little chance.

Despite having set the focus for 2022, the Corinthians board is waiting for the end of this season to move backstage. That’s because the club is fighting for a spot in next year’s Copa Libertadores group stage and is waiting for the end of the Brasileirão to know its budget and calendar for next year. The possibility of playing in the Copa Sudamericana is small, but it is not disregarded by the Corinthians summit.