Despite the disagreement, Cruzeiro intends to play the match against Náutico at Mineirão | cruise

Negotiations between Cruzeiro and the consortium that manages Mineirão are in turmoil. Despite the impasse regarding the load of tickets for the match against Brusque, this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Gigante da Pampulha, Raposa maintains a dialogue with the stadium management.
The Minas Gerais club is studying the possibility of playing the last round of Serie B, against Náutico, in Mineirão, at the end of November, with maximum capacity. O ge found that this definition depends on some direct and indirect confirmations.
The Cruzeiro game against Náutico is scheduled for the 28th and can be played at Mineirão — Photo: Guilherme Macedo
First, Cruzeiro needs to hit the hammer for the game to be played in Mineirão. After the certainty that the match will be held at the stadium, the logistical planning for the confrontation begins.
Another important point is to know when the CBF will schedule the game between Atlético-MG and Fluminense, for the 36th round of the Brasileirão Serie A. If the game is very close to the match with Náutico, the logistical issue prevented Maximum capacity of Cruzeiro’s fans against Brusque, could be repeated.
In recent days, the parties have fallen out publicly. Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, president of Cruzeiro, demanded isonomy from the stadium administration and promised measures to investigate the situation.
Mineirão’s commercial director, Samuel Lloyd, stated that the problems are purely logistical. According to him, it is in the interests of Minas Arena, the company that manages Mineirão, that Raposa return to the stadium. The parties even sew an agreement for the return of Cruzeiro for the next season.
