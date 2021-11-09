Diapered and No Bathroom at SpaceX, Astronauts Return from Space Station After 6 Months on Mission | Science

After nearly six months on the International Space Station (ISS), four astronauts — two Americans, one French and one Japanese — returned to Earth this Monday (8). They were working on the Crew-2 mission , who performed hundreds of experiments and improved the laboratory’s solar panels.

The four traveled in SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, dubbed the “Endeavour”, which separated from the ISS at 4:05 pm, Brasília time. The American space agency (NASA) broadcast the entire process live on its social networks.

“Packing my bags at the last minute and getting ready to leave the ISS,” tweeted Japanese Akihiko Hoshide. “It’s been over six fun months, a pleasure and an honor to work with all these amazing people from different parts of the world, on and off the planet.”

Among the astronauts’ activities during the months on the ISS were documenting the Earth’s surface to record changes caused by man and natural events, the cultivation of peppers, and the study of some larvae to understand human health in space.

The team’s return, however, should have taken place this Sunday (7), but it had to be postponed due to weather conditions.

Bad weather and what NASA considered a “minor medical issue” also caused the postponement of the launch of a new group of astronauts, the Crew-3 mission. The takeoff should take place this Wednesday (10). SpaceX has been transporting astronauts to the ISS since 2020.

“As we prepare to leave, there is a bittersweet feeling that we might never see the ISS again,” Frenchman Thomas Pesquet said at a press conference this past weekend before returning to Earth.

Before arriving home, the four astronauts face a final challenge: they had to wear diapers during the trip, as a problem was detected in the capsule’s waste handling system.

They have been without access to a bathroom since the capsule’s doors closed at 2:40 pm, and will have to remain that way for about 10 hours, until they reach Earth.

“It’s certainly not ideal, but we’re prepared to deal with it,” said NASA astronaut Megan McArthur. “Space flight is full of challenges, this is just one more that we face and we have to deal with in this mission.”