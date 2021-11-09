Did Tamar have children in the Bible? Character pregnant with Judah in the novel

The character played by Juliana Xavier dreams of having a child in the novel Genesis, but was unlucky, as she was widowed twice and did not get pregnant in either marriage. However, she decides to act when she realizes that her father-in-law Judah has not fulfilled the agreement they made and tricks him to get his heirs. Find out if Tamar had children in the Bible story.

Did Tamar have children?

Tamar managed to have the children she wanted so much and becomes a mother of twins. 2she became pregnant by her own father-in-law when she tricked him into sleeping with her. The decision came after Tamar saw that Selah, Judah’s third son, was already grown and that she still hadn’t been called to marry him, as had been promised to her.

In the Bible Tamar had two children, they were named Perez and Zerá. With the twins, Judah completed his descent into five children, his three eldest heirs were the result of his relationship with a Canaanite woman. This wife’s name is not mentioned, she is classified in the Bible only as ‘daughter of Sua’. In the novel Genesis Judah’s companion was called Muriel and was played by actress Rhaisa Batista.

Flat

The girl is desperate when she realizes that Judah will not fulfill the agreement to marry her to his youngest son. She then enlists the help of her friend Quenina (Gabi Cardoso) to dress as a prostitute. The two put a veil on the girl’s face and she then proceeds to deceive Judah.

When Tamar convinces the man to lie down with her, hoping she can have children like that, she asks him to leave her his staff, cord and seal. When Judah returns to the tent of what he thought was a prostitute to fetch his items, the woman had already disappeared.

After a few months have passed and the girl’s belly begins to appear, Judah seeks to punish her, it is at this point that Tamar reveals that she will have Judah’s children, as she shows the staff, cord and seal she stole from her father-in-law at night. who had relations with him.

When does the Genesis novel end?

The series will close next Monday, November 15, 2021. When Genesis is finished, the 9th track on TV Record will be occupied by another biblical work, the rerun of The Ten Commandments. The story follows the trajectory of Moses.

Also read – End of Genesis: what will happen in the last days of the novel