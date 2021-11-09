Disney+ has a promotion of R$1.90 for one month; see how to sign!

This is not a sponsored story. However, TecMundo may receive a commission from stores if you make a purchase.

Disney+, Disney’s streaming service, decided to present fans with a promotion. As of today (08), whoever subscribes to the platform will pay only R$1.90 monthly fee for one month. Offer is valid until November 14, 2021 and is only available to new subscribers.

The promotional action takes place just before Disney+ Day, a day dedicated to the service where several streaming news will be announced, including new titles, trailers and more.

Home to several series, films and documentaries by famous brands, such as Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic, Disney+ arrived in Brazil on November 17, 2020 and has a catalog full of classics and releases for the most diverse tastes.

Iron Man. (Source: Marvel/Reproduction)

Disney+ Day: what to expect?

This Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company will host Disney+ Day, a global celebration that will come to life in every dimension of the company. Disney+ subscribers will receive new releases from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star in international markets.

Among the news are:

The debut in streaming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings from Marvel Studios.

Disney’s beloved family adventure movie, Jungle Cruise, available to all subscribers.

The new Disney+ Original movie, Home Sweet Home Alone, a reimagining of the popular vacation franchise.

A new original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called Olaf Presents, which shows the beloved snowman of Frozen recounting several classic Disney tales as only he can.

Disney+ domestic premiere streaming fan favorites from Walt Disney Animation Studios, including Frozen Fever, Oscar® winning shorts feast and paperman, Oscar-nominated short film by Mickey Mouse, Get A Horse! and more.

Animated short film Ciao Alberto from Pixar, with characters from the hit movie Luca this summer.

A new short of the Simpsons that honors the most important Disney+ brands.

The first five episodes of season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum of National Geographic.

A special that celebrates the origins and legacy of legendary Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett.

A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe at Disney+ with an exciting look to the future.

Dopesick, an original series starring Michael Keaton, which will launch in international markets as part of Star’s overall entertainment content offering.

About Disney+ Subscription Promotion

One month of Disney streaming for less than 2 reais! Enjoy marathon movies and series from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more. Offer valid until November 14th.

Offer is valid from November 8-14, 2021 and applies only to new and eligible Disney+ subscribers who are 18 years of age or older. After the one month promotional period, Disney+ automatically renews at the current monthly price until canceled.