Disney Plus Announces Subscriptions at R$1.90 in Anniversary Promotion

In addition to the special price condition, many titles will be added to the platform’s catalog

On November 12th, the Disney Plus Day and as a form of celebration, Disney’s streaming platform will give the public the possibility of making subscriptions for just R$1.90 in the first month.

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @disneyplus

Read also: Multishow Award recognizes Marília Mendonça as category champion

Learn more about the Disney Plus Birthday Promotion

In 2021, the Disney streaming service completes two years of existence, and to celebrate in style, Disney Plus Day was announced, a very special day, full of catalog news and promotions for new subscribers.

For those who wish to enjoy Disney’s streaming services for the first time, the platform offers a special condition between November 8th and 14th: pay only R$1.90 in the first month. In future invoices, the amount charged will be R$27.90 per month. New subscribers must register on the service’s website.

In addition, on November 12, Disney Plus Day will be held, in which the platform will present new and old subscribers with new titles from the most diverse franchises, such as Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic.

The list of titles coming to Disney Plus is extensive: “Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye”, “Between Ties”, the first Original Disney+ series made entirely in Latin America, the classic “Enchanted”, “Shang-Chi ea Legend of the Ten Rings”, “Jungle Cruise”, “They Forgot Me”, “Home Sweet Home”, “Olaf Presents”, “Hi Alberto”, “The Simpsons in Plusniversary”, “The World according to Jeff Goldblum”, among many others.

A lot of good news at once, isn’t it?

run to the social networks and tell us which title you’re most looking forward to watching.