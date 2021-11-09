Djokovic, seven times #1: one of the heaviest records in tennis – 11/8/2021

By advancing to the semi-finals and winning the Paris Masters 1000 title the next day, Novak Djokovic set two new records in a period of about 25 hours. With Saturday’s victory, he secured enough points to finish a season as world number 1 for the seventh time, leaving behind Pete Sampras, who has done it on six occasions. Then, on Sunday, he isolated himself as the greatest tournament champion in the Masters 1000 series. The Serb has 37 victories against Rafael Nadal’s 36.

Honestly? I think Djokovic doesn’t care about the number of Masters on his shelves. Had I been more interested in that record, I would have gone to more than a measly three tournaments this year (Paris, Rome and Monte Carlo). It is, after all, a secondary brand among the many possible in tennis. On the other hand, finishing seven seasons as number 1 in the world… Then, yes, we are talking about record-setting Olympus. It’s the same shelf as the record slams and weeks as leader of the rankings. Today, among men, Nole has all three brands and only shares the number of slam victories with Nadal and Roger Federer – all with 20.

And why is this brand so valuable? Simple: because it talks so much about superiority over contemporaries how much of consistency at the highest level and longevity. In the case of the Serb, whose rivals for a decade are the same athletes with whom he shares the slam record, spending so much time at the top says a little more about the scale of the feat. And even more so when we put each of these seasons into context:

2011: Djokovic climbs to the top of the rankings beating a spectacular Nadal, who won three slams in a row in 2010 and tried to fourth in Australia. Not only that: Nole had 43 straight wins and beat Rafa at Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Rome, Wimbledon and the US Open.

2012: Nole loses the ranking lead to Federer mid-season – when the Swiss wins Wimbledon – but starts at the end of the year, beating Beijing, Shanghai and the ATP Finals decision against Roger to once again finish the year at No. 1 .

“Just proud and extremely happy. Obviously that was one of the biggest goals and it’s always one of the biggest goals, to try to be No. 1… To do it for the record seventh time and surpass my childhood idol and role model , Pete, is incredible.” making history, @DjokerNole 👏 pic.twitter.com/7zoGXu4MfV — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 7, 2021

2014: Beaten by Nadal in 2013, Djokovic starts a backlash by beating Indian Wells and Miami. On clay, conquer Rome. His greatest achievement, however, was his victory over Federer in the final at Wimbledon, in five sets. That’s what took him to the top once more.

2015: Nole kept the lead all season, but held back a brave and brilliant Federer, who returned to the Wimbledon final and also reached the US Open decision. Nole won both slams and had a masterful second half, also winning Beijing, Shanghai, Paris and the ATP Finals in a row. He had 40 wins and one loss, which happened against Federer, in the Finals group stage. The Serb paid back the decision, when the trophy was worth.

2018: After two seasons on hiatus, won by Andy Murray, champion of Wimbledon in 2016, and Rafael Nadal, who won Roland Garros and US Open in 2017, Djokovic recovered from physical problems and gradually returned to the circuit. The comeback culminated in winning Wimbledon, where he overcame Rafa in a spectacular five-set semifinal. After that, he won the US Open and Shanghai. He was runner up in Paris (Khachanov) and at the Finals (Zverev).

2020: Nadal finished 2019 at the top, but Djokovic opened 2020 with the Australian Open title and returned to the top. It remains there to this day. Last year, it also triumphed in Dubai, Cincinnati and Rome. With points frozen, Rafa playing less because of the pandemic and Federer injured, the Serb did not have his lead threatened.

2021: Daniil Medvedev even threatened and had mathematical chances until last week, but Djokovic, champion in Melbourne and Roland Garros, where he lived his brightest moment by beating Rafa at Court Philippe Chatrier, returned to shine in Paris and did what he needed to win the season. It already has 346 weeks as number 1 (the previous record was for Federer, with 310) and will remain on the throne for a few more months. At least.