Do you know the difference between types of carbohydrates? – Health and wellness

Carbohydrates are organic compounds with a structure rich in carbon and hydrogen atoms. Let’s simplify: the main function of carbohydrate in our body is provide power for the cells. as the carbohydrate is a source of energy in the body, when consumed in excess, it causes weight gain when stored in the form of fat. Therefore, for a process of slimming, basically, it is necessary to balance the loss of energy, hence the importance of the relationship “food and physical activity”. So, we already understand that carbohydrates provide energy for the body and, of course, if it’s well-dosed, we need it in our daily lives, just as much as the lipids and proteins.

And what would be simple and complex carbohydrates?

simple carbohydrates: have high glycemic index. You simple carbohydrates are quickly digested by the body. When these foods are eaten, the carbohydrates are quickly absorbed, generating a blood glucose peak and then insulin in the body. The high levels of insulin indicate to the body this excess of carbohydrates and cause them to be removed from circulation and stored in the form of fat, which favors weight gain and impairs physical fitness.

complex carbohydrates, are of low glycemic index, are foods rich in nutrients and fiber, which slows down the digestion and absorption of glucose, that is, they do not transform our body into excess fat.

Foods with simple carbohydrates: sugar, honey, soft drinks, ice cream, sweets in general, chocolates, refined flour.

Foods with complex carbohydrates: whole foods, seeds, sweet potatoes, yams, cassava, oats.

To slimming it is recommended to have a balanced menu and exercise with complex type carbohydrates, as they will better satiate the body, in addition to being a source of vitamins and fibers. Your gut thanks you. Remembering that it is important to take a general assessment of your health with a doctor.

Did you know the difference between simple and complex carbohydrates?

be your best version

Rafael Coelho

EXPERT WORD

When is choking a problem for the elderly? Speech Therapist Adriana Leite – Photo: Digital Fisher MED

O choke it becomes a problem for the elderly when it becomes constant, whether with saliva, liquids or food, which may be during or after swallowing, he informs Adriana Leite (photo), speech therapist of the Geriatrics and Rehabilitation Service (SERGERE).

“We should consider these factors as a warning sign, as the choke it is a protective reflex and, when it happens, there is a risk that saliva or food has gone the wrong way. This difficulty to swallow is called dysphagia, informs Adriana Leite.

The speech therapist is the professional qualified to assess the degree of dysphagia, adapt and rehabilitate the swallowing functionality, offering quality of life for the patient and bringing pleasure during eating.

THE dysphagia it can lead to various health problems such as malnutrition, dehydration, pneumonia and, in more serious cases, even death”, he informs Adriana Leite.

know more about dysphagia in this post – Reproduction: Instagram

PILLS

Hybrid work can impair sleep

In the most acute phase of the pandemic, the Institute for Applied Economic Research (IPEA) estimates that 11% of Brazilians adhered to remote work, totaling 8.4 millions of people in 2020. Now, the trend is to adopt the hybrid work model, which alternates face-to-face activities with home office. The impact of lack of routine can affect the quality of sleep. A survey by the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) showed that the problem has a negative impact even on the immune system. the biomedic Gabriel Nathan Pires, researcher of the Sleep Institute, advise the practitioner to maintain a good sleep routine. On home office days, you can stay in bed a little longer. But it is important that you start and close your business at the same times.

“This scheme will work if the corporation takes care of the employee’s mental health and the professional does not give up his sleep to increase productivity”, he comments.

Gabriel Nathan Pires guides the professional to find a specific place to work at home, not take the notebook or cell phone to bed, do a relaxing activity before bed and avoid heavy foods and caffeinated beverages until two hours before bedtime.

Remote work has disturbed Brazilian sleep – Photo: Canva

