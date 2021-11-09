





Marília Mendonça’s plane falls in a waterfall near Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais Photo: Reproduction / Super Canal / Estadão

The technical director of Samu Kleyton Carvalho, the first doctor who arrived at the site of the crash of the plane taking Marília Mendonça to Caratinga, in Minas Gerais, told the BandNews TV that the rescue operation was one of the most difficult of his career.

“When I arrived at the place, it is a very difficult place to access, one thing that drew a lot of attention was also the amount of fuel. There was a lot of fuel in the place and not to mention that we didn’t know if the aircraft was going to fall over the waterfall or not, right? It’s one of the services, if not the most complicated service I’ve done so far.”

According to Carvalho, given the scenario seen inside the aircraft, it was very difficult for the victims to leave the accident alive. “From what was inside the aircraft, due to the situation I faced inside the aircraft, it is almost impossible to be (the victims) alive. The aircraft was quite damaged, quite broken, there were belongings, suitcases on the victims,” ​​he revealed.

The doctor also stated that it was not possible to say whether all victims were wearing belts at the time of the accident, because the impact of the fall was strong. According to Carvalho, producer Henrique Bahia was on the floor and Marília Mendonça was next to the armchair, with several objects scattered on the floor.





Doctor reveals about Marília Mendonça’s accident Photo: Will Dias / Future Press

He also said that when he arrived for the rescue, he did not know that the plane was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça. “When I got on the aircraft, it’s very difficult, very complicated. Not only because they’re familiar people, but they’re lives, right? Cut down by the accident. And I’m also an unconditional fan of Marília, you know? That’s where I came across that it was really Marília Mendonça’s plane, and that for us was a big shock,” he said.

For the professional, the cause of death for the five passengers could be multiple trauma due to the impact. “Promptly, I already checked all vital signs to see if he had life, that was our hope, right? That’s all we wanted at that moment. But like this: probably the cause of death was really polytrauma, who knows how what it was and what caused it. I think that only the expertise and the investigation will detail us and will explain the cause of the accident,” he explained.

Singer Marília Mendonça, 26, and four other people – pilot Geraldo Medeiros Junior, co-pilot Tarcíso Viana, producer Henrique Ribeiro and his uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho – died last Friday (5) after a plane crashed into a waterfall in Serra da Piedade, near the municipality of Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais.