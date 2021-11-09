“Don’t come with this talk you can’t”

Radio Gaucha’s Colorado communicator, Lelê Bortholacci, strongly disagreed with Maurício Saraiva’s opposition to the provocation led by Patrick, holding blue coffins, right after Inter 1×0 Grêmio, Saturday, at Beira-Rio, by Brasileirão – the result leaves the Grêmio closer to what would be the third relegation in its history.

Live on Rádio Gaúcha, after the classic, Lelê cited several recent provocations made by Grêmio and left a message for Saraiva: “Don’t come with this chat that you can’t”.

“That’s it. Inter was superior and was supposed to have been more than 1×0 this Gre-Nal. I want to respectfully disagree with Maurício Saraiva, my colleague. Because this end-of-game joke, the coffin, the little music, is part of it. Those Grêmio players made pagode against Inter players, sang 1 minute of silence there in another country when we weren’t even in the same league. A while ago in Gre-Nal the “tractor” stole the Inter flag from the corner and went in front of the Inter fans. And everything was beautiful. Now you have to take it. It cannot be moldy. Inter are at their stadium, the players went to celebrate with their fans and the Grêmio players had to go to the locker room. Don’t come with this talk that you can’t. Yes you can,” he fired.

Listen below:

Audio from @lelebortholacci responding to Maurício Saraiva yesterday after the game. – NOW, YOU HAVE TO HOLD IT! Nice pic.twitter.com/x43yrdNNOi — Ledio Legal 🇦🇹 (@LedioLegal) November 7, 2021

For the confusion caused at the end of the game, Patrick and Cortez were expelled by referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique and embezzled Inter and Grêmio, this midweek, against Juventude away on Wednesday and Fluminense at home on Tuesday, respectively – both Brasileirão games begin at 9:30 pm.