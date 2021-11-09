Dozens of servers linked to Enem hand over their positions to Inep

In all, 35 employees of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira) asked to be removed from their positions yesterday. In the morning, there was a request for collective dismissal involving 13 coordinators from areas linked to Enem (National High School Exam). In the afternoon, the number rose to 33. In the evening, there were two more accessions.

At around 10 pm, the servers João Galvão Bacchetto and José Roberto de Souza Santos, linked to the General Coordination of Saeb (National System for Evaluation of Basic Education), joined the list. The assessment began to be applied yesterday and may suffer negative impacts, according to specialists and civil servants heard by the UOL.

The resignations are collectively and as a measure to pressure the current president of the organization, Danilo Dupas, to leave. Inep is linked to the MEC (Ministry of Education) and is responsible for Enem and for other studies and evaluations in education, such as Saeb.

In a letter sent to the directors, the group that asked to be removed from office cited the “technical and administrative weakness of the current top management at Inep”. In a note released to the press last night, the MEC stated that the Enem schedule is maintained and that it will not be affected.

The ministry, however, did not explain how it will deal with the institutional crisis.

Sources linked to Inep consulted by the report, on the condition of anonymity, said that the requests were made due to disagreement with the decisions made by Dupas, which are not considered of a technical nature, and for alleged cases of moral harassment.

Last week, two other coordinators linked to Enem asked to be removed from their positions.

In all, the institute has 383 employees. The group that handed over the positions leaves their functions, but not their careers as civil servants at Inep.

The institute has had four different presidents since the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, in 2019. Everyone who attended Inep during this administration had no experience in the area.

Close relationship with minister

Sources heard by UOL they stated that it is the personal relationship with the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, who is still holding Dupas in office even after the civil servants leave.

Dupas took over Inep in early March, after Ribeiro’s nomination at the end of February. Before him, Alexandre Lopes had occupied the position since May 2019. At the time, Lopes’ departure caused a surprise among civil servants.

Before assuming the head of the body, Dupas was secretary for Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education at MEC. Previously, he would have worked at Mackenzie, where he met the minister.

Ribeiro was vice-rector and still maintains contacts at the university.