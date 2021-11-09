Dress from the last show by Amy Winehouse sold for R$ 1.36 million

The dress that singer Amy Winehouse wore in her last performance sold on Sunday for US$243,200, about R$1.36 million at today’s price — 16 times the initial price — as part of a set of pieces by the late artist that were auctioned in California.

Winehouse wore the green and black floral print dress at a concert in Belgrade in 2011.

A month later, on July 23, she died at the age of 27, a victim of alcohol intoxication.

The dress was the centerpiece of a collection of 800 personal items, ranging from makeup items to books, sold by Winehouse’s parents, Mitch and Janis.

The complete collection grossed nearly four million dollars, double the initial estimate, according to auction house Julien’s, responsible for the sale between Saturday and Sunday.

With the auction, Winehouse’s parents are looking to preserve their daughter’s “heritage and memory” and raise funds for the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which helps young drug and alcohol addicts, said Martin Nolan, director of Julien’s.

“All these dresses represent Amy, fantastic music, songwriter but also fashion icon,” added Nolan.

Multiple Grammy Award winner Winehouse, whose 2006 album “Back to Black” is considered a modern classic, spoke often about his experience battling drug and alcohol addiction.

Another milestone of the sale was the heart-shaped bag, a custom design by Moschino, which Winehouse used at the Brit Awards ceremony in 2007, which was auctioned for US$204,800, or R$1.145 million.