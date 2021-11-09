Dynho says he doesn’t want to run away from the countryside

After losing this Sunday’s Trial of Fire on “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Dynho went straight to the bay, increasing his chances of being on the farm for the week. Alongside Gui Araujo, the pawn revealed that he doesn’t want to run away from the fields.

Mirella’s husband revealed that he thinks it’s better to go to a farm now than to one closer to the final of the program. He also stated that he would like to compete his stay on the reality show with newcomers, just like him: “I have to go to the countryside with someone who wasn’t too.”

“You have to go with Aline, with Valentina… Two people can’t go who haven’t gone yet. It wasn’t you, nor Teté, nor Mileide. So now, will you and someone who hasn’t go? Are you traveling?” fired the ex-MTV.

Dynho was thoughtful and then said that the fans of the game partners can influence and Gui disagreed.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

1 / 9 Medrado: 1st withdrawal The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave Play/Playplus two / 9 Liziane: 1st eliminated The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program Play/Playplus 3 / 9 Nego do Borel: 1st expelled A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition Play/Playplus 4 / 9 Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm Play/PlayPlus 5 / 9 Erika Schneider: 3rd out The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm Play/PlayPlus 6 / 9 Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination Play/PlayPlus 7 / 9 Lary Bottino: 5th out The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm Play/Playplus 8 / 9 Tati: 6th out The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game Play/Playplus 9 / 9 Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition Play/Playplus