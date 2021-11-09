Dynho says he doesn’t want to run away from the countryside

After losing this Sunday’s Trial of Fire on “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Dynho went straight to the bay, increasing his chances of being on the farm for the week. Alongside Gui Araujo, the pawn revealed that he doesn’t want to run away from the fields.
Mirella’s husband revealed that he thinks it’s better to go to a farm now than to one closer to the final of the program. He also stated that he would like to compete his stay on the reality show with newcomers, just like him: “I have to go to the countryside with someone who wasn’t too.”
“You have to go with Aline, with Valentina… Two people can’t go who haven’t gone yet. It wasn’t you, nor Teté, nor Mileide. So now, will you and someone who hasn’t go? Are you traveling?” fired the ex-MTV.
Dynho was thoughtful and then said that the fans of the game partners can influence and Gui disagreed.
‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality
After the elimination of Erasmo Viana, who deserves to win the reality show?
1.61%
6.73%
31.13%
1.15%
1.74%
1.46%
1.25%
31.00%
10.33%
1.43%
5.08%
6.01%
1.07%
Total of 40958 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.