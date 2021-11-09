“Each one lives in a different way”, says Naiara Azevedo about mourning for Marília Mendonça

Criticized for the way she reacted to Marília Mendonça’s grief in “Domingão do Huck”, last Sunday (7), Naiara Azevedo recorded a video on social media to counter the comments and reflected on the loss of the “Queen of Sofrência” in an air accident .

“I started going back to social media and saw some people criticizing my posture yesterday on ‘Domingão’, because I was smiling, apparently happy… Let me say something, a lesson. I’ve taken a lot of shit from my life. In my life, nothing was free. I’m just who I am, and I’m where I am, because I chose to go forward. I chose to face everything, solve everything and be strong. Not that I’m a machine, I have my moments of ups and downs, I always try to overcome, win, overcome, go ahead. And in life, situations and people will always appear to bring you down, put you down, make you sad and want to make you stop. And then you go back there and remember that God gave you free will. You are the one who decides whether to stop there, stay in that situation or move forward. It’s like that for everything,” began Naiara.

The singer also reflected on how, in her opinion, the fight process works and how she faced the news of Marília Mendonça’s death.

“The pain of losing someone is immeasurable, irreparable. Do you think whoever it was will want the people she left here to suffer forever? Grief is necessary, yes, and everyone lives it differently. But what I believe is that the people who left wish for us who stay is for us to move forward, remember them with affection and be strong”, he explained.

Present in the tributes of the special global program dedicated to Marília, Naiara ended up apologizing to anyone who was offended by her way of acting in the attraction.

“I apologize if the way I express, act, displeases any of you, but this is who I am. And there’s no way to please everyone. Some will crucify me, others will applaud me, what will they do? That’s not what’s going to get me down. I remain firm in my ideals, in what I believe and trying to learn from everything. I want to be able to be forever light, strength. At some point I will fail, but my intention will always be to add and learn”, concluded.

