Elden Ring will run at 30fps on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

The European website of Bandai Namco was updated last Sunday (7), which revealed the technical specifications of Elden Ring on PC and consoles.

The details that caught the most attention is that the game will run at 60 fps on PRAÇA, and at 30 fps on Playstation 4 and Xbox one. Also, the performance mode that reaches 60 fps in PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S has been confirmed.

Check everything below:

PC performance

Maximum resolution: up to 3840 x 2160p

FPS: up to 60 FPS

HDR: yes

Raytracing (via patch): yes

Performance on PS4

Maximum resolution: up to 1920 x 1080p

FPS: up to 30 FPS

HDR: yes

Raytracing (via patch): no

Performance on PS4 Pro

Maximum resolution: up to 3200 x 1800p

FPS: up to 30 FPS

HDR: yes

Raytracing (via patch): no

Performance on PS5

Maximum resolution: 3840 x 2160p

FPS: up to 60 FPS (in Performance mode)

HDR: yes

Raytracing (via patch): yes

Performance on Xbox One

Maximum resolution: 1600 x 900p

FPS: up to 30 FPS

HDR: no

Raytracing (via patch): no

Xbox Series S Performance

Maximum resolution: up to 2560 x 1440p

FPS: up to 60 FPS (in Performance mode)

HDR: yes

Raytracing (via patch): no

Performance on Xbox Series X

Maximum resolution: 3840 x 2160p

FPS: up to 60 FPS (in Performance mode)

HDR: yes

Raytracing (via patch): yes

Elden Ring will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam) on February 25, 2022.