Elden Ring will run at 30fps on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

The European website of Bandai Namco was updated last Sunday (7), which revealed the technical specifications of Elden Ring on PC and consoles.
The details that caught the most attention is that the game will run at 60 fps on PRAÇA, and at 30 fps on Playstation 4 and Xbox one. Also, the performance mode that reaches 60 fps in PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S has been confirmed.
Check everything below:
PC performance
- Maximum resolution: up to 3840 x 2160p
- FPS: up to 60 FPS
- HDR: yes
- Raytracing (via patch): yes
Performance on PS4
- Maximum resolution: up to 1920 x 1080p
- FPS: up to 30 FPS
- HDR: yes
- Raytracing (via patch): no
Performance on PS4 Pro
- Maximum resolution: up to 3200 x 1800p
- FPS: up to 30 FPS
- HDR: yes
- Raytracing (via patch): no
Performance on PS5
- Maximum resolution: 3840 x 2160p
- FPS: up to 60 FPS (in Performance mode)
- HDR: yes
- Raytracing (via patch): yes
Performance on Xbox One
- Maximum resolution: 1600 x 900p
- FPS: up to 30 FPS
- HDR: no
- Raytracing (via patch): no
Xbox Series S Performance
- Maximum resolution: up to 2560 x 1440p
- FPS: up to 60 FPS (in Performance mode)
- HDR: yes
- Raytracing (via patch): no
Performance on Xbox Series X
- Maximum resolution: 3840 x 2160p
- FPS: up to 60 FPS (in Performance mode)
- HDR: yes
- Raytracing (via patch): yes
Elden Ring will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam) on February 25, 2022.