Electric car sales more than double in 2021 in Brazil

While experiencing the worst month of October in five years, both in production and in sales, the automotive industry continues to see strong growth in sales of electric and hybrid cars in Brazil. The data are from amfavea (National Association of Vehicle Manufacturers) and indicate a new record for electrified vehicles in 2021.

Considering cars and light commercial vehicles, the accumulated sales for 2021 (January to October) already represent more than double the result for the whole year of 2020. There were 1,805 license plates of electric cars, against 801 last year, an increase of 125 .3% so far and that should surpass 150% when the year ends.

In the same range, 25,135 hybrid models were licensed, a smaller growth, but still important over the 2020 total, with 18,944 units. Altogether, electrified vehicles accounted for 26,940 registrations in the first ten months of the year, reaching 1.7% of market share – in 2020 they accounted for 1.0% of the market.

The Anfavea report also highlights the growth of new propulsion technologies in the bus and truck segment. From January to October, 67 vehicles powered by natural gas and 157 electric vehicles were licensed, a number driven by the good performance of the first electric trucks to reach the market and which tends to grow more rapidly from 2022.

Recently, several entities from the automotive and biofuels sectors joined together to build a strategic plan to promote Sustainable Low Carbon Mobility (MSBC) in Brazil.

The MSBC movement is designed to promote multidisciplinary cooperation on issues related to the decarbonization of mobility, contributing to discussions on public policies involving low carbon technologies, including hybridization and fuel cells that use sustainable energy sources, stimulating development balanced economic and socially inclusive.

