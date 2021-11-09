Electric cars more than double sales in Brazil in 2021

Electric and hybrid cars are increasingly falling in Brazilian taste. Although prices are still considered high and all the difficulties related to charging the batteries, sales of these vehicles soared in the comparison between 2021 and last year.

According to data released by the National Association of Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea), between January and October 2021, 1,805 new electric cars were sold in the country. The number is 125.3% higher than that registered in the 12 months of 2020, a period in which only 801 units registered licenses.

Image: Disclosure/Anfavea

The preference for the new engine is even more evident when the numbers of hybrid cars – which mix combustion engine with electric – are placed on the table. According to Anfavea, throughout the year 2020, 18,944 hybrid vehicles were sold. In 2021, in the first 10 months, 25,135 cars of this type have already been registered.

In total, the so-called electrified vehicles – either 100% electric or hybrid – are already accounting for 1.7% of the entire car market in Brazil. In 2020, in the 12 months, the percentage was only 1%, that is, the preference for this segment almost doubled from December of last year until the end of October 2021.

Heavy but electric

The scenario also changed and shifted towards electrified vehicles in the heavy field. The report released by Anfavea showed that, from January to October, 157 trucks or buses with more ecological propellers were licensed. In 2020, the total between January and December was almost four times smaller: 41.

Image: Disclosure/Anfavea

The report combined natural gas-powered trucks and buses into the same “clean energy” bill. In this clipping, 224 new licenses were registered in 2021 in the heavy segment between January and October, against only 86 in the 12 months of 2020. The percentage in sales rose from 0.1% last year to 0.2% in 2021.

Source: Anfavea