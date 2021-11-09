Embraer Announces New Line of Aircraft Targeting Zero Emissions; see pictures

Embraer announced this Monday (8) the launch of the “Energia Family”, a line of concept aircraft with sustainable propulsion technologies.

The action is part of the manufacturer’s latest initiative, called Sustainability in Action, whose objective is to help the aeronautics industry to achieve the goal of zero net carbon emissions by 2050.

The Energy series comprises four conceptual commercial aircraft of varying sizes and each of them has a different engine technology, with low or zero carbon emissions. They are aircraft proposed with electric engines, hydrogen fuel cell, dual fuel gas turbine and hybrid-electric.

According to Embraer, each aircraft is being analyzed according to its technical and commercial feasibility. The manufacturer, however, has not yet set dates on the launch of the projects.

Instead, it disclosed the timeframes it expects to have the new technologies available, which could be between the years 2035 and 2040. The company believes there is potential demand for 4,000 aircraft with these new features over the next 20 years.

There is no single or easy solution to zero emission. New technologies and their supporting infrastructure will become available over time. We are now working to adjust the first airplane concepts, those that can start to reduce emissions as soon as possible”, Luis Carlos Affonso, senior vice president of Engineering, Technology and Corporate Strategy at Embraer.

According to him, small aircraft are ideal for testing and proving new propulsion technologies so that they can later be applied in larger aircraft. “That’s why our Energia Family is such an important platform,” he says.

Embraer’s announcement coincides with the COP26 climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, at a time when concerns about global warming and environmental degradation are reaching alarming levels.

Learn about the four concepts of Embraer’s sustainable aircraft below: