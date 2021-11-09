Embraer begins testing route for “flying car” in Rio de Janeiro

by

Eve Urban Air Mobility, an Embraer company, begins testing this Monday (8) a route for a future vehicle dubbed “electric flying car”. The city chosen was Rio de Janeiro, one of the regions that suffer most from traffic jams in the country.

The objective is to experience how to get to the Tom Jobim International Airport (Galeão), no longer through the streets, but by air.

The Urban Air Mobility (UAM) simulation will be carried out on the stretch between Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone, and the North Zone, where the airport is located.

At this time of testing, a conventional helicopter will be used. However, soon, the operation will be carried out with an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (Evtol), known in the market as EVA (Electric Vertical Aircraft), or the “flying car”.

The simulation will take place over a month, with six daily flights, at a more affordable cost compared to conventional operation: ticket prices are in the range between R$99.99 to R$599.99, depending on the day and time of the flight.

  • 1 in 9

    Eve’s scaled-down eVTOL prototype first flew in March of this year Credit: Disclosure/Embraer

  • two in 9

    Eve’s eVTOL has 10 electric motors Credit: Disclosure/Embraer

  • 3 in 9

    Eve has received over 400 requests for eVTOLs Credit: Disclosure/Embraer

  • 4 in 9

    Halo will be Eve’s launch client in 2026 Credit: Disclosure/Embraer

  • 5 in 9

    New mode of transport will debut in Brazil with Helisul and Flapper Credit: Disclosure/Embraer

  • 6 in 9

    Flapper, the shared flights company, should receive 25 ‘flying cars’ Credit: Disclosure/Embraer

  • 7 in 9

    Asia-Pacific company Ascent has contracted 100,000 flight hours with Eve Credit: Disclosure/Embraer

  • 8 in 9

    Based in the US, Blade wants to offer eVTOL services in South Florida Credit: Disclosure/Embraer

  • 9 in 9

    Vertiport Projections for eVTOLs Credit: Disclosure/Embraer