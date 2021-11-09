Embraer begins testing route for “flying car” in Rio de Janeiro

Eve Urban Air Mobility, an Embraer company, begins testing this Monday (8) a route for a future vehicle dubbed “electric flying car”. The city chosen was Rio de Janeiro, one of the regions that suffer most from traffic jams in the country.

The objective is to experience how to get to the Tom Jobim International Airport (Galeão), no longer through the streets, but by air.

The Urban Air Mobility (UAM) simulation will be carried out on the stretch between Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone, and the North Zone, where the airport is located.

At this time of testing, a conventional helicopter will be used. However, soon, the operation will be carried out with an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (Evtol), known in the market as EVA (Electric Vertical Aircraft), or the “flying car”.

The simulation will take place over a month, with six daily flights, at a more affordable cost compared to conventional operation: ticket prices are in the range between R$99.99 to R$599.99, depending on the day and time of the flight.