Embraer presents a new family of aircraft called Energia

Embraer today announced a family of concept aircraft designed to help the industry reach its goal of zero net carbon emissions by 2050.

Disclosure – Embraer





Details of “Energia Family”, the most recent of the company’s initiative called Sustainability in Action, were broadcast live on YouTube, directly from the Embraer factory in São José dos Campos.

The company has partnered with an international consortium of engineering universities, aeronautical research institutes and small and medium enterprises to better understand thermal energy capture, storage and management, and its applications for sustainable aircraft propulsion.

The “Energia Family” is comprised of four concept aircraft of varying sizes that incorporate different propulsion technologies – electricity, hydrogen fuel cell, dual fuel gas turbine and hybrid-electric.

Hybrid Energy (E9-HE)

Embraer Energia E9-HE – Disclosure

• Hybrid-electric propulsion

• Up to 90% reduction in CO2 emissions

• 9 seats

• Rear mounted engines

• Technology availability –2030

Electric Power (E9-FE)

Embraer Energia E9-FE – Disclosure

• Complete electric propulsion

• Zero CO2 emissions

• 9 seats

• Rear counter-rotating propellers

• Technology availability – 2035

Energy H2 Fuel Cell Gas Turbine (E19-H2FC)

Embraer Energia E19-H2FC – Disclosure

• Electric hydrogen propulsion

• Zero CO2 emissions

• 19 seats

• Rear mounted electric motors

• Technology availability – 2035

Energy Gas Turbine (E50-H2GT)

Embraer Energia E50-H2GT – Disclosure

• Hydrogen or SAF / JetA propulsion

• Reduction of CO2 emissions by up to 100%

• 35 to 50 seats

• Rear mounted engines

• Technology availability – 2040

The latter, despite similarities with the new turboprop, is a little smaller and is not the same aircraft that will compete directly with the French ATR and the Canadian Dash Q400.

Luis Carlos Affonso, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Technology and Corporate Strategy at Embraer, explained the reason behind the Energia Family. “We see our role as a developer of new technologies to contribute to the industry’s sustainability goals. There is no single or easy solution to zero emission. New technologies and their supporting infrastructure will become available over time. We are now working to adjust the first airplane concepts, those that can start reducing emissions as soon as possible. Small aircraft are ideal for testing and proving new propulsion technologies so that they can later be applied to larger aircraft. That’s why our Energia Family is such an important platform.”

Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, commented on the company’s sustainability strategy “We will see a major transformation in our industry towards more sustainable aviation. With 50 years of experience in the development, certification and support of regional aircraft, Embraer is in a unique position to enable the introduction of new innovative and sustainable technologies”.

Although the Energia Family aircraft are still in the design phase, Embraer has already made progress in reducing emissions from its aircraft. The company has tested sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), blends of sugarcane and camelina plant-derived fuel and fossil fuel, in its E-Jets family. The company’s goal is to have all Embraer aircraft compatible with SAF by 2030.

Last August, Embraer flew its Electric Demonstrator, a single-engine EMB-203 Ipanema, 100% powered by electricity. A hydrogen fuel cell demonstrator is planned for 2025, and the eVTOL, an all-electric, zero-emission vertical take-off and landing vehicle, is being developed to go into operation in 2026.

By Embraer Press Office



