Embraer Unveils 4 Alternative Energy Planes From Hydrogen Fuel Cells | Innovation

Embraer announced this Monday (8) a project for the development of aircraft powered by alternative energies. In hydrogen fuel cells , you 4 concepts are part of the family of planes called “Energy” .

The company said the goal is to help the industry reach its goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050.

For the creation of the international consortium concepts of engineering universities, aeronautical research institutes and small and medium-sized companies.

Route to ‘flying car’: Embraer will charge R$99 for helicopter flights

Embraer will charge R$99 for helicopter flights ‘FLYING KART’: R$ 520,000 electric vehicle already has a Brazilian buyer

There are still no details about a production of the models, but the company predicts availability of technologies for from 2030 and stated that each aircraft is being analyzed according to its technical and commercial feasibility.

Hybrid-electric propulsion.

Up to 90% reduction in CO2 emissions

9 seats

Rear mounted engines

Technology availability -2030

2 of 6 Hybrid Energy — Photo: Embraer Hybrid Energy — Photo: Embraer

Full electric propulsion.

Zero CO2 emissions.

9 seats.

Rear contra-rotating propellers (using a second propeller that rotates in the opposite direction of the first).

Technology availability – 2035.

3 of 6 Embraer Energia Electric — Photo: Embraer Embraer Electric Energy — Photo: Embraer

Energy H2 Fuel Cell Gas Turbine (E19-H2FC)

Hydrogen electric propulsion.

Zero CO2 emissions.

19 seats.

Rear mounted electric motors.

Technology availability – 2035.

4 of 6 Embraer Energia H2 Fuel Cell Gas Turbine — Photo: Embraer Embraer Energia H2 Fuel Cell Gas Turbine — Photo: Embraer

Energy Gas Turbine (E50-H2GT)

Hydrogen or SAF / JetA propulsion.

Reduction of CO2 emissions by up to 100%.

35 to 50 seats.

Rear mounted engines.

Technology availability – 2040.

5 of 6 Embraer Energia H2 Fuel Cell Gas Turbine — Photo: Embraer Embraer Energia H2 Fuel Cell Gas Turbine — Photo: Embraer

In the race for the ‘flying car’

Embraer also recently announced plans involving so-called eVTOLs, vehicles that are often referred to as “flying cars”. The goal is to deliver its version of the aircraft to customers starting in 2026, says the company.

6 of 6 Embraer’s eVTOL concept — Photo: Disclosure/Embraer Embraer’s eVTOL concept — Photo: Disclosure/Embraer

Airlines Gol and Azul are also in this race and have agreements to receive, as of 2025, their first eVTOLs, which will be produced by European companies.

What’s that in the sky? See ‘flying kart’ in action:

‘Flying Kart’? Discover an electric model of R$ 520.00 that has already been purchased by a Brazilian