Embraer unveils a line of planes with a green concept – 11/8/2021 – Market

On Monday (8), Embraer became the latest aircraft manufacturer to unveil concepts for environmentally friendly air travel, including a dual-fuel propeller plane, as the sector faces increasing pressure to react to global warming.

The world’s third-largest aircraft maker unveiled the plan to coincide with the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, calling them a “building block” for reaching the aviation industry’s zero net emissions targets by 2050.

Environmental groups say the goals are tentative.

In a virtual presentation, Embraer highlighted four concepts with various combinations of range and technology such as fuel cells and hydrogen energy, adding that it sees a potential market for around 4,000 aircraft.

The projects include a nine-seat hybrid-electric airplane capable of reducing carbon emissions by 50% before 2030 and a short-range electric equivalent, also for nine passengers, that would have no carbon emissions and would be ready in 2035.

Also on the menu are a 19-seat airplane powered by hydrogen fuel cells in 2035 and a 35- to 50-seat airplane in 2040 designed to use hydrogen on short routes, supported by sustainable jet fuel.

Embraer said its designs — kept secret for two years — will bridge a gap between the new eVTOL and turboprops or small 50-seat jets.

The company believes that small regional aircraft will be the first to embrace innovative technologies like hydrogen ahead of larger commercial jets. But experts say these innovations could become broader.

“It is a segment in which we believe there are many opportunities ahead,” said Arjan Meijer, CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, in an interview with Reuters.

Embraer, which was forced last year to abandon plans to merge its commercial unit with Boeing, said it is open to partnerships to develop the planes.

The vice president of marketing, Rodrigo Silva e Souza, said that the readjustment of global supply chains and the tendency to work remotely will place greater emphasis on short flights.

Embraer is advancing plans for smaller electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft through a unit called Eve Urban Air Mobility.