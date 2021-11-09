Embraer unveils new family of aircraft powered by Renewable Energy – AEROFLAP

Embraer today announced a family of concept aircraft designed to help the industry meet its goal of zero net carbon emissions by 2050. Details of the “Energia Family,” the latest in the company’s Sustainability in Action initiative, were broadcast live via YouTube, directly from the Embraer factory in São José dos Campos.

The company has partnered with an international consortium of engineering universities, aeronautical research institutes and small and medium enterprises to better understand thermal energy capture, storage and management, and its applications for sustainable aircraft propulsion.

The “Energia Family” is comprised of four concept aircraft of varying sizes that incorporate different propulsion technologies – electricity, hydrogen fuel cell, dual fuel gas turbine and hybrid-electric.

Hybrid Energy (E9-HE)

hybrid-electric propulsion

up to 90% reduction in CO2 emissions

9 seats

rear mounted engines

technology availability -2030 Electric Power (E9-FE)

full electric propulsion

zero CO2 emissions

9 seats

rear counter-rotating propellers

technology availability – 2035 Energy H2 Fuel Cell Gas Turbine (E19-H2FC) hydrogen electric propulsion

zero CO2 emissions

19 seats

rear mounted electric motors

technology availability – 2035 Energy Gas Turbine (E50-H2GT) hydrogen propulsion or SAF / JetA

reduction of CO2 emissions by up to 100%

35 to 50 seats

rear mounted engines

technology availability – 2040 Each aircraft is being analyzed according to its technical and commercial feasibility.

Although the Energy Family planes still are in the design phase, Embraer has already made progress in reducing emissions from its aircraft. The company has tested sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), blends of sugarcane and camelina plant-derived fuel and fossil fuel, in its E-Jets family. The company’s goal is to have all Embraer aircraft compatible with SAF by 2030.

Last August, Embraer flew its Electric Demonstrator, a single-engine EMB-203 Ipanema, 100% powered by electricity. A hydrogen fuel cell demonstrator is planned for 2025, and the eVTOL, an all-electric, zero-emission vertical take-off and landing vehicle, is being developed to go into operation in 2026.

Luis Carlos Affonso, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Technology and Corporate Strategy at Embraer, explained the reason behind the Energia Family. “We see our role as a developer of new technologies to contribute to the industry’s sustainability goals. There is no single or easy solution to zero emission. New technologies and their supporting infrastructure will become available over time. We are now working to adjust the first airplane concepts, those that can start reducing emissions as soon as possible. Small aircraft are ideal for testing and proving new propulsion technologies so that they can later be applied to larger aircraft. That’s why our Energia Family is such an important platform.”

Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Aviação Comercial, commented on the company’s sustainability strategy: “We will see a major transformation in our industry towards more sustainable aviation. With 50 years of experience in the development, certification and support of regional aircraft, Embraer is in a unique position to enable the introduction of new innovative and sustainable technologies”.