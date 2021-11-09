Emergency assistance: CAIXA pays back up to R$375

Attention workers! You payments via emergency aid deposits finished. According to the schedule, informal people who were born in December received the last installment of the benefit.

On November 1st, Caixa Econômica Federal began the process of releasing the benefit withdrawals. This weekend, the bank confirmed that it will not release the withdrawal for any group of informal benefit. Also according to the official calendar, these transfers will return this Tuesday, November 9th.

This Tuesday (9), for example, it’s the turn of the informal ones who were born in May. They received the digital amount in October. Now they will be able to withdraw the amount in cash.

On Wednesday (10), it will be the turn of those born in June. Those who have birthdays in July will be able to withdraw the money in cash from next Thursday (11). On Friday (12), it will be the turn of informal users who were born in August. At least that’s what the calendar points to. Look:

Cash withdrawal – physical availability of the amount

Month of birth of the beneficiary and payment date. Benefit: January / November 1st

Month of birth of the beneficiary and payment date. Benefit: February / November 3

Month of birth of the beneficiary and payment date. Benefit: March / November 4th

Month of birth of the beneficiary and payment date. Benefit: April / November 5th

Month of birth of the beneficiary and payment date. Benefit: May / November 9th

Month of birth of the beneficiary and payment date. Benefit: June / November 10

Month of birth of the beneficiary and payment date. Benefit: July / November 11

Month of birth of the beneficiary and payment date. Benefit: August / November 12

Month of birth of the beneficiary and payment date. Benefit: September / November 16

Month of birth of the beneficiary and payment date. Benefit: October / November 17

Month of birth of the beneficiary and payment date. Benefit: November / November 18

Month of birth of the beneficiary and payment date. Benefit: December / November 19

Who are the informals

It is worth remembering that we are only talking about the case of the informal ones here. These are the Emergency Aid users who signed up for the project last year through the app or the official website. This also includes citizens who entered the program through the Cadúnico, but who are not on Bolsa Família.

Under the rules of Emergency Assistance, informal people must follow two calendars. The first indicates the date of digital release of the money. That’s where these people need to use the amount through the Caixa Tem application or even the Internet Banking system.

The second calendar indicates the date on which these people will be able to use the amount by withdrawing the money from the cashier’s mouth. it is worth remembering, however, that no one is required to do this process. This means, therefore, that anyone who wants to keep moving the amount through digital means can do that.

Has Emergency Aid come to an end?

Officially, what is known so far is that this was the last installment of the Emergency Aid. According to data from the Ministry of Citizenship itself, the project in question was serving around 35 million people in its last month.

But there is a wing inside the Planalto Palace that is still trying to convince President Jair Bolsonaro to extend the benefit for some time. However, in a recent interview with a radio station in Rio Grande do Sul, the head of state denied that this will happen.

According to behind-the-scenes information, the extension of Emergency Aid has returned to the Government’s radar mainly because of the difficulties that Planalto is having in approving texts that would allow for the increase in the new Bolsa Família. This is what is known so far.