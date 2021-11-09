End of ‘Genesis’: Tamar saves Judah from certain death: ‘Were you going to jump?’

In the next chapters of the novel “Genesis”, which has already reached the final straight of the plot and should be broadcast until the 17th, Judá (Thiago Rodrigues) will try to take his own life when he comes across the edge of a cliff. At the last second, however, Tamar (Juliana Xavier), who is pregnant with the pastor, will appear and pull him away from the edge. “What were you going to do?“, questions the Canaanite in the novel’s script, a text accessed exclusively by the PurePeople.

As a result, the two fall together on the ground, far from the precipice, and begin to cry. Tamar continues to question the pastor, who doesn’t respond. “you were going to jump?”, the Canaanite wants to know. “The two look at each other. Judah doesn’t respond,” asks the script distributed by the cast. “Why?” insists Tamar. “Judah nods once more and leaves. Tamar doesn’t let. She goes to him and starts beating him in the chest, desperate: ‘You weren’t going to do that! It can not! Are you listening to me?'” says the girl, desperate.

Judah recalls moments from its past in a desperate corner

A few moments later, when Judah and Tamar crouch and weep together, Muriel’s widower (Rhaisa Batista) begins to sing as he sees, before him, a sequence of images from his past. He remembers his ex-wife, children and other moments in his life. “I walked through common places looking to be happy”, intones the pastor, who decided that Selá (Guilherme Seta) will join Hira’s daughter (Sandro Pedroso).