Engie Brasil (EGIE3) will pay R$789.52 million in dividends

Business

THE engie Brazil (EGIE3) will pay R$ 789.52 million in interim dividends to its shareholders, according to a notice to shareholders this Monday (8th).

O dividend value per Engie share will be R$ 0.9676, to be paid on November 29, 2021.

Only long position investors on August 16, 2021, they will be entitled to receive the proceeds. Since August 17, 2021, the company’s shares have been traded “ex-interest”, that is, without the right to dividends.

According to a document filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), these engie’s earnings are part of the interim dividends related to the result of the first semester, ended on June 30, 2021.

Dividends of Engie Brasil

Amount : BRL 789.52 million

: BRL 789.52 million Value per share : BRL 0.9676

: BRL 0.9676 Cutoff date : August 16, 2021

: August 16, 2021 Pay day : November 29, 2021

: November 29, 2021 Dividend Yield: 6.59%

Engie’s results in 3Q21

Engie’s net income in the third quarter of 2021 was R$ 639 million (or R$ 0.7828 per share), an amount 30.4% above that achieved in the same period of 2020.

The result was due to the increase in Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), the increase in net financial expenses, the increase in taxes and the recognition of non-recurring effects with a positive impact.

According to the balance sheet released on Thursday (04), excluding the non-recurring effect, the engie’s profit increased 23.5% between quarters. Adjusted Ebitda increased by R$265 million, up 18.5% from July to September, reaching R$1.698 billion.

In the third quarter of 2021, net operating revenue grew 5.6% when compared to the same period last year and reached BRL 3.389 billion.

See more details of Engie’s result:

Engie Brasil Quote this Monday (08)

At 11:52 this Monday, the quotation engie fell 0.30%, with shares quoted at R$ 39.38.