Engines of the plane that killed singer Marília Mendonça come to Sorocaba

The Civil Police of Caratinga, Minas Gerais, continued on Monday (8) the removal of the wreckage of the plane that crashed on Friday afternoon (5) in a waterfall in the region and resulted in the death of singer Marília Mendonça, 26 years old, and four other people.

The aircraft’s wreckage goes to Rio de Janeiro, while the twin-engine engines come to Sorocaba, where they will be at the disposal of the company Pratt Whitney Canada do Brasil, located in Vila Barão, inside the city’s airport.

The removal of the engines, as well as the debris, according to the Civil Police of Caratinga, was a lot of work, precisely because they were in a region of dense forest and difficult to access, and, this weekend, it rained in the area, dragging parts of the plane’s fuselage down the waterfall.

According to the regional delegate of the Civil Police of that city, Ivan Lopes Sales, a cable was tangled up in one of the plane’s propellers, but, as he highlights, it is not yet possible to say that the cable is what broke in the transmission tower of energy from Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig).

The delegate also affirms that there is still no deadline to close the investigations of possible criminal responsibility, however he pointed out that the evaluations and exams should take between 15 and 20 days.

According to information from the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), the wreckage rescued this Monday (8) will be taken to the headquarters of the Third Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Seripa III) during this week.

The two engines of the plane, which were removed from the middle of the forest, in a region of difficult access, this Monday afternoon, by technicians from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) and by employees of a private crane company , will be brought to Sorocaba.

There is still no set date or time for the engines to arrive at Pratt Whitney, in Sorocaba.

last show

Singer Marília Mendonça played her last show in Sorocaba on November 1st — a Monday. According to an article published in the newspaper Southern Cross, event promoter Marcos Baleeiro was responsible for bringing the singer to the city.

“The expectation for this show was very high because it was the first day of the resumption of shows with full capacity. It was a show for more than 15 thousand people. A week before the event, I no longer had tickets. We had great expectations and she was very happy too”, she reports.

“She said many times on stage that she was very happy with the resumption. She even did a more extensive show than she used to do. The atmosphere of the show was really cool. We are very sad about this. It’s a strange feeling”, said Baleeiro. The singer’s show took place at the Lucky Friends Arena space.

On Friday, the 5th, in addition to the artist, her producer, Henrique Ribeiro, also died; his uncle and advisor Abicieli Dias Filho; the pilot, Geraldo Medeiros Junior; and the co-pilot, Tarcisio Viana.

The bodies of Marília Mendonça and Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho were buried in the Parque Memorial cemetery in Goiânia on Saturday (6), after an hour and a half of procession. Although reserved solely for family and closest friends, fans and admirers filled the entrance to the venue to pay their last respects. (From the Newsroom)