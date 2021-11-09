England starts to accept entry of Brazilians vaccinated with CoronaVac without going through quarantine | World

England announced this Monday (8) that travelers who receive the Sinovac (CoronaVac), Sinopharm and Covaxin vaccines will no longer need to comply with ten days of quarantine.

Previously, the country did not recognize those immunized with these vaccines as “completely protected” and therefore had to respect isolation when disembarking.

Last month, Brazil left the “red list” for Covid-19. With the measure, the mandatory quarantine in government hotels in English territory is no longer mandatory.

Brazilian travelers only present a negative test for the disease, in addition to proof of vaccination with at least two weeks since the last dose.

Those vaccinated in Brazil will be recognized as any British individual vaccinated within the kingdom, provided they have been vaccinated with the following immunizations:

Oxford/AstraZeneca

Pfizer/BioNTech

Modern

Janssen

Sinovac (known in Brazil as CoronaVac)

Sinopharm Beijing

Coxavin

With the removal of Brazil from the “red list”, England reopens its territory to common travelers. Before, only British citizens, or resident foreigners, could pass – with restrictions.

All travelers over the age of 11 are still required to take a Covid-19 test within 72 hours prior to boarding.

It is no longer mandatory to book one of the hotels authorized by the British government to stay in quarantine for ten days.

However, it will still be necessary to fill out the “Passenger Locator” form to accompany the traveler in case of infection.

The decision, however, applies only to England. Other countries that make up the United Kingdom have autonomy to decide about their visitors. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland keep Brazil on their “red list”.

2 of 2 Coronavirus Testing Center in Southampton, England — Photo: Andrew Matthews/AP Coronavirus Testing Center in Southampton, England — Photo: Andrew Matthews/AP

How to prove vaccination?

Those who were vaccinated in Brazil will be able to prove their vaccination with the national certificate issued by the Ministry of Health in English as well as in Spanish. The following information must appear clearly:

traveler’s first and last name

birth date

brand and manufacturer of the vaccine

date of vaccination of each dose

country or territory where the vaccine was applied

In addition, it is also necessary to:

test for Covid on the 2nd day after arrival

fill in the form “Passenger Locator”

What if I’m not 100% vaccinated?

Travelers who have received only one dose of vaccine – or two doses of vaccine that do not appear on the list – are not considered “fully vaccinated” by the British government and must follow different rules: