Equatorial “a new chapter begins” and Itaú BBA sees opportunity in actions

O Itaú BBA evaluates that the Equatorial (EQTL3) began a “new chapter” in its history by announcing the entry into the sector of basic sanitation and renewable energy, shows a document sent to customers this Monday (8) and obtained by Money Times.

The team of analysts formed by Marcelo Sa, Fillipe Andrade and Luiza Candiota, raised the target price for the shares at the end of 2022 from BRL 26.10 to BRL 28.50, with a buy recommendation.

The value corresponds to an appreciation potential of approximately 25%.

“We like Equatorial because of its attractive valuation, high quality management team and strong momentum for results. Although we believe that Equatorial paid a high price to enter sanitation and renewable generation, the moves may make sense given the promising growth prospects for both segments”, they explain.

Equatorial won, In the beggining of september, a bid to be the Amapá water and sewage concessionaire (Caesa) for R$ 930 million. At the end of October, the company took Echoenergia by assuming its debts of around R$ 10 billion.