Ethanol price rises in 21 states and in the DF during the week – Época Negócios

Ethanol prices rise in 21 states and in the DF during the week (Photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

Average prices for hydrated ethanol rose in 21 states and the Federal District in the week between October 31 and November 6, according to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) compiled by AE-Rates. In other 4 states, prices retreated, while in Amapá there was no survey this week. At stations surveyed by the ANP across the country, the average price of ethanol rose 4.50% in the week compared to the previous one, from R$ 5.066 to R$ 5.294 a liter.

The fall in the sugarcane crop in Brazil has boosted the price of biofuel – the region is now starting to enter the off-season period, which usually involves rising prices. Furthermore, the rise in gasoline supports ethanol.

In São Paulo, the main producer and consumer state, with the most valued stations, the average price of hydrated biofuel was R$ 5,147 per liter, up 5.56% from the previous week.

The minimum price registered for the week for ethanol at a gas station was R$ 4,099 a liter, in São Paulo, and the lowest average price in the state, R$ 5,031, was registered in Paraíba – therefore, there are no States with the biofuel less than R$5/liter. The maximum price, of R$7,899 per liter, was verified at a service station in Rio Grande do Sul. The highest average price in the state was also the one in Rio Grande do Sul, of R$6,754.

In the monthly comparison, the average price of biofuel in the country rose 11.78%. The state with the highest increase in the period was Mato Grosso, where the liter rose 14.17% in the month. In the weekly calculation, the biggest increase in price was observed in Amazonas, with an advance of 7.89%, to R$ 5.278 per liter.