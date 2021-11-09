Ethereum sets new record; crypto market capitalization reaches $3tr By Investing.com







By Samuel Indyk

Investing.com – The price of sterling hit a new record on Monday morning, topping $4,700 for the first time after a weekend of highs among major cryptocurrencies. The total market value of all cryptocurrencies combined is approaching $3 trillion.

defi rally

The rally comes amid a surge of interest in networks with decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and smart contracts. A boom in interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the size of the potential market is also serving as support for Ethereum and other currencies with similar functionality, such as and .

Sports associations like the NBA have already taken advantage of the opportunity and sold highlights in the form of NFTs, while the English Premier League is rumored to be considering launching a product similar to the NBA’s TopShot.

A 15% rally last week led to it becoming the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market value, although the price was slightly lower on Monday morning.

Bitcoin bounces

The currency was relatively stable after a small correction in the wake of the launch of the first Bitcoin Futures ETF last month. The launch of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE:) coincided with an all-time high last month, before the price returned to $60,000.

However, a rally this morning and over the weekend has brought the record high back to the table, with some analysts suggesting that fears of higher inflation continue to support cryptocurrency prices.

“The recent surge in cryptoactives appears to have been caused by the massive influx of investors, who see them as a hedge against inflation,” wrote Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at hargreaves (LON:) Lansdown. “Some seem to have been enchanted by the argument that the huge monetary stimulus programs launched by central banks are fueling inflation, causing the value of money to decrease over time, while Bitcoin has a fixed limit on the number of currencies. that can be created”.

meme coins

The rally in meme-based currencies also helped to make the market cap total cryptos jumped to $3 trillion. Earlier this year, it soared and now has a market value of nearly $40 billion. Today, the currency is trading higher than 8%.

Another dog-based currency, the , had an 800% rally in October, taking its market cap to close to $40 billion. However, a pullback last week caused by a “whale” that shifted currencies to different portfolios led to a correction, as some observers speculate that its holder may be willing to take part of the profits from his positions.