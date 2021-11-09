European Union action in Venezuela irritates Washington on the eve of the election – International

The Cold War is still alive in Venezuela socialist, where, ever since Hugo Chávez began courting the Kremlin in the 2000s, the United States and Russia had engaged in what was largely a two-way game of influence. But another player joined the fray in style: the European Union.

US government diplomats and career officials are irritated by the increasingly assertive role of the EU and its foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, in the country. The trigger was the new move by Borrell, a Spanish socialist, to insert the EU into the Venezuelan debate: an official monitoring mission sent to Caracas to observe local and regional elections on 21 November. Critics fear that this could give international legitimacy to an electoral exercise they regard as fraudulent.

The elections come at a time when the pro-democracy movement in an oil-rich, authoritarian state is in danger of collapsing. Internal support to Juan Guaido, the opposition leader recognized by the United States and several nations as Venezuela’s legitimate interim leader in early 2019, is unraveling due to internal struggles as well as his lack of progress. Three of the four main opposition parties now oppose US efforts to support Guaidó for another year.

While Venezuelans prepare to elect governors and mayors, however, the president Nicolas Mature — Chavez’s hand-picked successor — overcame the opposition, sowing confusion by presenting “friendly opposition” candidates in some disputes, while managing to pit his enemies against each other.

THE Russia it lent billions of dollars to Venezuela, became its biggest arms seller, and invested heavily in its entire important oil sector. In contrast, the United States, under the Trump administration, put extreme pressure on Maduro – including tough sanctions and threats to use military force for regime change. Borrell, who once compared Trump’s politics in Venezuela to “cowboys of the Old West,” clearly sees a third way: engagement. He described the European mission to Venezuela as “a path to credible, inclusive and transparent elections”.

Maduro is accused of having rigged the 2018 presidential election while gradually driving the country towards total authoritarianism. EU observers, Borrell argued, would help give opposition candidates a fair chance running in their first election in three years, while providing oxygen for the country’s pro-democracy movement.

O Biden government, who changed the tone but little of the substance of Trump’s policy, denied that there was an indisposition between Europe and the United States on the Venezuelan issue. But in particular, US diplomats, as well as some members of the Venezuelan opposition, told the Washington Post fear that the European Union mission could end up being a gift to Maduro. Preparing for the vote was anything but democratic. The elections are taking place after pro-Maduro courts forcibly removed the heads of the main opposition parties and while hundreds of political prisoners remain in prison and opposition candidates have limited access to the media.

Those perks for Maduro could lead to a relatively clean election day for the cameras – and for EU observers – even if it means granting a fief or two to less radical members of the opposition.

“My concern is that on election day, Europeans will say, ‘Well, it looks like it went really well,’ when we all know the real problem is fraud being built in before the election,” said a top US official on condition of anonymity.

In practice, the effect of EU missions to oversee elections was uncertain. The US-based Carter Center will also send a small team of experts to the vote – too small to technically evaluate the ballots. Instead, the team will assess the campaign’s transparency and atmosphere. If the EU and the Carter Center denounce abuses, it could indeed hurt Maduro as he is trying to capitalize on the gains of this reconstruction momentum.

However, Borrell’s own team, sent to Caracas to assess conditions for a mission, he suggested that Maduro might be playing against the EU. O Financial Times reported last month that members of the assessment team concluded that “the deployment of a mission is likely to have an adverse impact on the EU’s reputation and credibility and indirectly legitimize Venezuela’s electoral process.” The team added that “the minimum conditions for election observation are not being attended to at this time.”

All of this matters because Maduro and Guaidó (and the large-scale opposition) are waging a global battle for legitimacy and recognition. Since Guaidó’s claim to the presidency was recognized by Washington and other nations nearly three years ago, the opposition has sought to diplomatically isolate Maduro.

Slowly but surely, however, Maduro is stepping out of the diplomatic fridge – gaining new allies, including the newly elected left-wing president in Peru, Pedro Castillo. In January, the European Union withdrew its recognition of Guaidó as an interim leader, describing him simply as a “privileged interlocutor”. In addition to Russia, China, Cuba, more recently Turkey and Iran have also served as a lifeline for Maduro.

“Maduro is playing a game of legitimacy and we are concerned about how EU observers could be used by the dictatorship to that end,” said Leopoldo López, Guaidó’s political mentor.

The EU’s growing involvement in Venezuela had already angered Trump government officials. Elliott Abrams, Trump’s special envoy to Venezuela, told me in a recent conversation that he felt Brussels’ decision last year to court Henrique Capriles – a rival opposition leader and former presidential candidate – was instrumental in undermining the pro movement. -democracy of Venezuela. Capriles became a key player in negotiations with Maduro’s government and the European Union, even when he publicly broke with Guaidó. “It was a very damaging moment when the opposition’s unity really ended,” Abrams said.

Borrell’s more nuanced position in Venezuela contrasts sharply with his position in Nicaragua. He criticized President Daniel Ortega for building “one of the worst dictatorships in the world” and holding “false” elections on Sunday after seven of his main opposition opponents were arrested.

Given the history of EU missions, its observers are unlikely to simply bless the vote in Venezuela. As of 2017, the EU has deployed 120 such missions to 60 countries – many of which have yielded harsh convictions. In 2016, the EU stirred up the ire of Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba when he questioned the validity of the presidential elections. In 2019, in Mozambique, its observers denounced unfair conditions, false ballot box stuffing, multiple voting, intentional invalidation of opposition votes, as well as violence, in favor of incumbent president Filipe Nyusi.

Borrell’s office did not respond to a request for comment. Last month, however, he defended the mission to Venezuela. “The elections in Venezuela are not like the elections in Switzerland. The Venezuelan regime is what it is, as we well know,” Borrell said, according to the EFE news agency. “I wanted someone to explain to me how the opposition and the electoral process would be hurt by this mission, and I ask them to report if the ideal conditions for observation are not met,” he said.