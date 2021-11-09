Even with a trick in Um Lugar ao Sol, young Cauã Reymond is disapproved by the web· TV News

Globo used wigs and digital retouching to rejuvenate Cauã Reymond in Um Lugar ao Sol, but viewers still didn’t like the result. On Monday (8), some fans used Twitter to complain about the 41-year-old actor’s casting to play brothers Christian and Renato at the stage when they are both 18.

Early in the plot, the audience followed the twins’ growth and saw some scenes of their routines. While Christian was treading his steps in the adult world with financial difficulties, Renato was presented by his adoptive parents with a luxurious apartment.

In the scenes, Globo bet on some tricks to give more realism to the characters’ ages. The public, however, did not find it very believable that Cauã already appears as the protagonist’s interpreter in the second phase of the telenovela.

Before and after digital retouch

“Cauã playing 18 years old isn’t working. They had to call Matheus Abreu again”, began user Raynita, in a post on Twitter. The profile made reference to the miniseries Dois Irmãos (2017), in which the former Malhação played the same character as Cauã Reymond in his youth.

“Cauã making him with 18 years old having Matheus Abreu in that country”, also said the follower Matilde, in the same social network. Other profiles mocked the casting and compared the artifice of Lícia Manzo’s plot to the Mexican series Chaves (1971-1980), in which older actors played an 8-year-old child.

There were also those who remembered the look of Mau Mau in Malhação (2002). Like Renato from Um Lugar ao Sol, the character of Cauã Reymond in the youth serial had curly hair.

Check out the web reaction:

Is there a lack of young actor in the market? Because you can’t buy Cauã playing two 18-year-olds #UmPlaceAoSunpic.twitter.com/dMUKzayRWA — Noob Legendary 🎮 📺 (@NoobLegendary20) November 9, 2021

Cauã Reymond playing an 18 year old mlk? Shouldn’t I put Matheus Abreu in these scenes? He played a young character from Cauã Reymond in Dois Irmãos.#UmPlaceAoSunpic.twitter.com/8j5KQqMP5D — Elsa Corinthiana #RIPMariliaMendonca 🏳️🏴🏳️‍🌈 (@ElsaCorinthiana) November 9, 2021

