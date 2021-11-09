Excessive alcohol consumption causes esophageal cancer, new international study proves

Researchers from the National Cancer Institute (Inca) participated in an international study that sought to understand the main mutations suffered by cells in the esophagus that develop cancer in this organ. The Brazilian results show that excessive alcohol consumption is capable of leaving physical marks on these cells, which can lead to squamous cell carcinoma, the most frequent type of tumor in this area of ​​the body. The work confirms that alcoholic beverages can indeed cause genetic changes in human beings. The final article was published in the renowned scientific journal Nature Genetics.

The results found by the group of researchers including Luis Felipe Ribeiro Pinto, head of the Molecular Carcinogenesis Program and research coordinator at Inca, and Sheila Coelho Soares Lima, head of the institution’s Epigenetics sector, may help to develop — in the future next — a blood test that can tell you who should or shouldn’t look for possible esophageal cancer.

Diagram of the mutation process of esophageal cells Photo: Inca/Publishing

Currently, early diagnosis of this type of tumor is extremely rare. This is because symptoms only begin to appear when the disease is at an advanced stage — patients often seek help when they are no longer able to eat or drink properly. The profile of Brazilians affected by this disease is men who consume alcohol excessively (about 500 ml of cachaça every day) and smoke frequently or who often drink drinks at high temperatures. The late discovery of the disease dramatically decreases its prognosis: only 15% of patients with esophageal cancer are alive five years after diagnosis. This is the sixth most common type of cancer in Brazilian men, with about 11,300 new cases per year (76% are male) and 8,700 deaths annually (of which 78% are male).

The analysis of Brazilian patients is part of the Mutographs project, led by the International Agency for Research on Cancer of the World Health Organization (IARC/WHO) and by the Sanger Institute in the United Kingdom, which has a group of scientists from ten countries. We examined 552 genomes of esophageal cancer patients from eight nations (Brazil, China, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, United Kingdom and Tanzania) over five years. The aim was to understand the mechanisms that lead to the development of this type of tumor. Epidemiological data show that, in Brazil, the disease is associated with the consumption of alcohol – which was confirmed in the study -, cigarettes and beverages at high temperatures, such as chimarrão, being predominant in men. But in other countries, until then, there was no information about the possible causes of the tumor or explanations about the indifference in the sex of those affected.

Genetic analyzes of Brazilian and Japanese tumor cells pointed to mutational signatures (specific genetic marks) of alcohol. In the digestion process, alcohol is transformed into acetaldehyde, a toxic substance for the human body. It is the high concentration of it that generates genetic mutations in the TP53 gene, known as the “guardian of the genome” for its role in preserving DNA stability, preventing mutations in other genes. Once modified, it loses its watchfulness and enables cancer to develop.

While in Brazil there is a high consumption of alcoholic beverages, which generates excess acetaldehyde in the body, in Japan, the high concentration of the toxic substance is due to a genetic defect characteristic of the Asian population.

— The study was able to prove that alcohol is involved in the genesis of esophageal cancer. We found three mutational signatures that only exist in patients who drink. There are different theories as to how alcohol can cause cancer, but we have clearly shown that acetaldehyde can cause DNA mutations. Despite being considered a weak carcinogen, in high concentrations it starts to act as a strong carcinogen — explains Luis Felipe Ribeiro Pinto.

The researchers observed three other mutational signatures common to all genomes analyzed in the research — including the Brazilian ones. The first change is linked to premature aging, which, according to scientists, is associated with poverty. The second is related to free radicals caused by recurrent inflammation of the esophagus. The third is associated with the presence of the Apobec enzyme, an immune system weapon activated when we suffer from viral infections. They bind to the virus’s genetic material and cause a mutation that makes it impossible to reproduce. But during this action, it also generates mutations in human DNA.

Finding the mutational signature of this enzyme lit another warning sign, as none of the patients whose genetic material was analyzed showed signs of viral infection. Scientists believe that there is some mechanism, yet to be investigated, that activates this action without the need for the presence of a virus.

Remnants of these four mutations can be found in the blood of people with esophageal cancer even before the first symptoms appear. It is from this perspective that scientists want to develop a liquid biopsy, a type of blood test, capable of detecting these signs. Currently, endoscopy is the first test performed to diagnose an esophageal tumor. Because it is expensive — both to train professionals and to purchase equipment — and the number of people with esophageal cancer is small compared to the susceptible population, the cost of screening is very high, especially for public health programs. The blood test would be a quicker and cheaper screening, referring to endoscopy only those patients who showed some sign of genetic mutations.