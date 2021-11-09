Excessive alcohol consumption leaves physical marks on esophageal cells and can lead to cancer, study finds | Science

O alcohol abuse leaves physical marks on esophageal cells, which can lead to cancer in the organ, revealed a study carried out by researchers at the National Cancer Institute (Inca). According to the World Health Organization (WHO), esophageal cancer is the eighth most common type in the world and the sixth with the highest mortality.

Very hot drinks increase the risk of cancer of the mouth, tongue and esophagus

For five years, researchers collected tumor tissue and blood samples in order to analyze the genome of 552 individuals with cancer to identify the so-called “mutational signature” – a specific pattern of DNA mutations for some types of cancer.

The objective of the analysis was to draw a profile of these mutations and, thus, point out which behavioral factors or not led to the onset of cancer in the patient.

“One known case is lung cancer, in which this kind of genetic mark is caused by tobacco. What we observed and was proven in this analysis is that alcohol leaves a specific trail in esophageal tumors. However, we will continue carrying out other studies, with new samples, seeking to investigate the marks of other known agents”, explains Luis Felipe Ribeiro Pinto, head of the Molecular Carcinogenesis Program and research coordinator at Inca.

The research results, published in the scientific journal Nature Genetics, are part of a larger project, called Mutographs, led by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, of the World Health Organization (IARC/WHO) and by the Sanger Institute of the United Kingdom, which has a group of scientists from ten countries. Inca represents Brazil and Latin America in this group.

To compose the study, the genomes of patients from eight countries with variable incidence were analyzed: Brazil, China, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, United Kingdom and Tanzania. In all of them, the mutational signature was similar, the researchers say.

“Associations between specific mutational signatures and risk factors have been identified for tobacco, alcohol, opium (…),” say the authors of the study.

In Brazil, esophageal cancer is the fifth disease that kills most men, without considering non-melanoma skin tumors. No wonder, of the total samples analyzed, 5.4% were from Inca patients.

Alcoholic beverages, as well as smoking and drinking very hot beverages (chimarrão) are factors that favor the onset of the disease.