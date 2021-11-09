Expected in Brazil, new Chevrolet Equinox is back in production

Promised to our market as early as 2021, the restyled Chevrolet Equinox went unmanufactured for months. Blame it on the lack of semiconductors, which continues to affect the industry. The good news is that factories in Canada and Mexico, responsible for the medium SUV, have reassembled it. However, a second Mexican assembly line will only resume operation on November 22nd.

Without chips, General Motors had to make a decision and decided to forgo the Chevrolet Equinox to use the components in more expensive (and therefore more profitable) vehicles such as Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks, or large SUVs like Tahoe . This decision caused Equinox inventories in the US to plummet to less than a thousand units at dealerships in early October.

It’s the second time Equinox has run into trouble since the restyled version was introduced in early 2020. The pandemic has forced the postponement of commercial release in the US to this year, along with other renewals such as Bolt. It didn’t last long in line and began to suffer production stoppages until the factories were completely shut down.

The re-styling brought the Equinox closer to the Blazer, changing the front grille and headlights. The lighting was divided by a chrome bar, leaving the LED line at the top, while the normal set is below. In the case of the grille, the manufacturer slightly reduced its size, increasing the air passage in the redesigned bumper. Both the rear and the interior have not been modified.

There will be more news in the equipment package. In the United States, the SUV started to bring items such as a rear view camera, automatic headlights, automatic emergency braking and a lane-staying assistant as standard, instead of being part of an optional package. There’s even more technology like 360° camera, automatic parking assistant, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors and more, but all for an extra cost. As Equinox is currently only sold in the Premier version, GM must assemble a special package for Brazil with some of these items at no additional cost.

An important change that happened in the US and was already anticipated in Brazil is the end of the offer of the 262 hp 2.0 turbo engine shared with the Camaro. In other words, the utility will only have the 1.5 turbo of 172 hp and 27.8 kgfm, always working in conjunction with a 6-speed automatic transmission and with the option of front or all-wheel drive.

Sought out, General Motors claims that the schedule for the Chevrolet Equinox in Brazil has not changed and that the presentation will still take place this year. The company has yet to comment on whether it will just show the vehicle and pre-order it, or whether the average SUV will be available in the country in 2021.