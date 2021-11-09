‘Extremely Concerned About Metaverse,’ Says Former Facebook Manager In Testimony | Technology

Frances Haugen, former product manager of Facebook who revealed several internal documents of the company, gave testimony this Monday (8) to the European Parliament. Among other points, she said she was concerned about the metaverse planned by Mark Zuckerberg.

“I’m extremely concerned about the metaverse, in part because I think it illustrates a ‘meta-problem’ with Facebook, which is that they really like to move forward,” said Haugen, noting that the company doesn’t adequately address contentious issues.

The former Facebook engineer again said that the company prioritizes growth rather than ensuring its products are safe, as it did in October. She also questioned the company’s plan to hire thousands of employees to develop its metaverse idea.

“I find it unacceptable and unfair that they can pay 10,000 engineers to build video games when they supposedly can’t pay 10,000 engineers working on our security,” he said.

According to Haugen, one of the problems with the virtual universe designed by Facebook is the need for more sensors in homes and offices, which would make the company have even more information about its users.

“Facebook has demonstrated that it lies anytime it’s useful. The idea that we should fill our homes and offices with a lot more sensors from a company that isn’t transparent, I think is a bad idea,” he continued.

‘Facebook Papers’: what are the charges against the tech giant

what are the charges against the tech giant Goal: new facebook name yields memes

The former Facebook employee also considers dangerous to use metaverse tools in work environments.

According to her, employees who are not comfortable sharing more data with Facebook may have no option but to follow what has been determined by their employers.

“People often don’t have the option to consent to the technology that is used by the employer,” he said.

Haugen said the only thing he considers positive about Facebook’s metaverse is the fact that it has a human scale, that is, users stay in small groups, with about 10 people maximum.

“This is a great illustration of systems that are intrinsically safer,” he said. “By default, when designing systems on a human scale, you get less spread of extreme ideas for free.”

2 of 2 New Facebook logo, now called Meta, is unveiled in California this Thursday, October 28 — Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP New Facebook logo, now called Meta, is unveiled in California this Thursday, Oct. 28 — Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

Meta, the parent of Facebook, told g1 that, contrary to the claims, it has commercial incentives to remove harmful content from its platforms. “We must invest more than US$ 5 billion this year alone in safety and integrity,” the company said in a statement.

“We’ve also established efforts to give visibility to the impact of our products through the Facebook Open Research and Transparency Initiative and the Community Standards Application Report,” stated the Goal (see the full note at the end of the text).

Frances says European initiative can be an example

The former Facebook employee’s testimony came at a time when European Union lawmakers are debating a new digital services law (DSA) proposed by the organization’s antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager.

Europe’s draft rules requiring technology companies to do more to fight illegal online content is seen by Haugen as a standard to be followed around the world.

“The digital services law that is now before this Parliament has the potential to be a global ‘gold standard’,” Haugen said.

She said the rules could inspire other countries, including the US, but would need “strong law and firm enforcement”. For Haugen, this would be a chance to “align the future of technology and democracy”.

Here are some of the charges against Facebook:

American press releases leaked Facebook documents

Haugen’s testimony to the European Parliament comes just days after Facebook announced that its parent will be called Meta.

The name has replaced Facebook Inc. and will be used to refer to the company responsible for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp applications, as well as the Oculus virtual reality device brand.

“Facebook is one of the most used products in the history of the world. It’s an iconic social networking brand,” Zuckerberg said in announcing the change. “But increasingly, it doesn’t encompass everything we do.”

The move comes after Haugen led the leak of several of the company’s internal documents, a case known as “Facebook Papers”. The material revealed that Facebook knew it was radicalizing its users and that Instagram was “toxic” to teenagers.

See the full note of Meta, the parent of Facebook:

“Contrary to claims about our company, we’ve always had the commercial incentives to remove harmful content from our platforms. People don’t want to see that content when they use our apps and advertisers don’t want their advertising close to them.

We’re expected to invest more than $5 billion this year alone in security and integrity, more than any other company in the industry, and we’ve changed our systems to prioritize posts from family and friends knowing it would reduce time spent on Facebook.

We’ve also established efforts to give visibility to the impact of our products through the Facebook Open Research and Transparency Initiative and the Community Standards Enforcement Report.

We agree that rules are needed for the industry and that European regulators are leading this way in helping to embed European values ​​around freedom of expression, privacy, transparency and individual rights into the daily functioning of the internet.”

Learn more about the new Facebook name: