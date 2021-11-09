‘Extremely Concerned About Metaverse,’ Says Former Facebook Manager In Testimony | Technology

Frances Haugen, former product manager of Facebook who revealed several internal documents of the company, testified this Monday (8) to the European Parliament. Among other points, she said she was concerned about the metaverse planned by Mark Zuckerberg.

“I’m extremely concerned about the metaverse, in part because I think it illustrates a ‘meta-problem’ with Facebook, which is that they really like to move forward,” said Haugen, noting that the company doesn’t adequately address contentious issues.

The former Facebook engineer again said that the company prioritizes growth rather than ensuring its products are safe, as it did in October. She also questioned the company’s plan to hire thousands of employees to develop its metaverse idea.

“I find it unacceptable and unfair that they can pay 10,000 engineers to build video games when they supposedly can’t pay 10,000 engineers working on our security,” he said.

According to Haugen, one of the problems with the virtual universe designed by Facebook is the need for more sensors in homes and offices, which would make the company have even more information about its users.

“Facebook has demonstrated that it lies anytime it’s useful. The idea that we should fill our homes and offices with a lot more sensors from a company that isn’t transparent, I think is a bad idea,” he continued.

‘Facebook Papers’: what are the charges against the tech giant

what are the charges against the tech giant Goal: new facebook name yields memes

The former Facebook employee also considers dangerous to use metaverse tools in work environments.

According to her, employees who are not comfortable sharing more data with Facebook may have no option but to follow what has been determined by their employers.

“People often don’t have the option to consent to the technology that is used by the employer,” he said.

Haugen said the only thing he considers positive about Facebook’s metaverse is the fact that it has a human scale, that is, users stay in small groups, with about 10 people maximum.

“This is a great illustration of systems that are intrinsically safer,” he said. “By default, when designing systems on a human scale, you get less spread of extreme ideas for free.”

Haugen’s testimony to the European Parliament comes just days after Facebook announced that its parent will be called Meta.

The name has replaced Facebook Inc. and will be used to refer to the company responsible for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp applications, as well as the Oculus virtual reality device brand.

“Facebook is one of the most used products in the history of the world. It’s an iconic social networking brand,” Zuckerberg said in announcing the change. “But increasingly, it doesn’t encompass everything we do.”

The move comes after Haugen led the leak of several of the company’s internal documents, a case known as “Facebook Papers”. The material revealed that Facebook knew it was radicalizing its users and that Instagram was “toxic” to teenagers.

Learn more about the new Facebook name: