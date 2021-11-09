Facebook Papers: content about politics is the biggest source of disinformation on the social network in Brazil – Link

Pressed, Mark Zuckerberg has rebutted the press over the statements in the documents leaked by Frances Haugen

Internal Facebook documents obtained by state show that political content is the biggest vector of disinformation in Brazil, according to the perception of the users of the social network. The study prepared by Mark Zuckerberg’s company tries to map which are the main categories of material responsible for spreading “civic misinformation”, a term used by the company to refer to misleading publications related to politics and democracy.

The revelation is contained in the “Facebook Papers”, a package of company documents leaked to an international consortium of press vehicles, including state, New York Times, Washington Post, Guardian and Le Monde. The shares were disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the regulatory body for listed companies in the United States. The information was also provided to the US Congress in an edited form by Frances Haugen’s legal advisor, a former Facebook employee who collected internal surveys from the social network after resigning in May this year for disagreeing with the company’s attitudes.

Published on an internal company panel in July 2020, Facebook has mapped seven types of sources of civic disinformation that stand out on its platforms. The intention was to identify the negative experiences of users in the services. Seven countries were included in the survey: Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, India, Japan, UK and USA.

According to the graphic presented in the document, the contents of political messages were pointed out as vectors of disinformation by 60% of the interviewed Brazilians on Facebook. Although the document does not provide a clear definition of what the term “political message” refers to, the context of the research suggests that these are messages posted by political figures and their supporters on the networks.

The comparison with other countries makes it clear that the weight of political messages is a Brazilian reality. In the US, this number is just over 30%, for example. In India, one of the top markets for Facebook products in the world, the brand is 46%. Only Colombia has a higher percentage than Brazil in relation to disinformation via political messages on Facebook: 66%.

One of the observations in the document, which accompanies the graph, is that the company cannot consider all its markets in the same way when evaluating or building strategies for social media. Highlighted, the message reads: “Recommendation: Avoid one-size-fits-all approaches to misinformation”.

The second largest brand in terms of civic misinformation in the country, according to the survey, are articles on websites, with about 59%. Then come the categories jokes (42%), advertising (32%), fake accounts (25%), fraud (23%) and spam messages (20%).

All percentages were calculated according to the responses of Brazilian respondents — who totaled 5,000 app users of the company, in total. The share of those participants who actually responded about Facebook was not shown.

The social network also tries to map deceptive content more broadly, not just related to politics and democracy. However, in the study analyzed by state, the researchers warn that it was not possible to publish the category’s results due to an error in the questionnaire system.

Whatsapp

The survey does not only bring information from Facebook on the topic. Results from other company services were also included: WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger. In these apps, Brazil stands out for the large amount of misinformation via articles on websites, with 60% of the content perceived in the messenger. Political messages appear in second place, with 50%, and advertising is behind, with 49% of content on WhatsApp. The topic of advertising was not explained in the study — the item may refer to broadcasting lists, messages and referrals from paid services, as the app does not have traditional advertising such as banners and boosted posts.

On Messenger, political messages appear first, with 49%, and website articles in second, with 46%. Advertising appears among the three most common forms, with 32% of the content.

On Instagram, in third place appears the rating “jokes”, with 35%. The topic was also not explained by the survey, but it could be memes, cartoons and other types of humorous content. At the top, political messages and articles on websites lead again, with 50% and 59%, respectively.

Twitter was quoted

The survey also took into account how users saw these same aspects on Twitter, Facebook’s rival social network. Respondents answered about the same categories and, in Brazil, almost 70% of users perceived political messages as one of the pillars of misinformation on the platform. The number is the only one that exceeds the values ​​in relation to Facebook.

In recent weeks, Twitter released an internal survey in which it reported that its algorithms tended to drive far-right content by a set of user-sharing factors — which made the visibility of that content greater.

About the inclusion of Twitter in the Facebook survey, Jack Dorsey’s company was contacted by the report to comment on the matter, but chose not to take a stand.

what does facebook say

Regarding the document that brings the survey on the perception of Brazilians, Facebook says: “The results of this survey do not measure the prevalence or quantity of a certain type of content on our services. The survey shows people’s perception of the content that they see on our platforms. These insights are important, but they depend on a number of factors, including cultural context. We report on a quarterly basis the prevalence of material that violates our policies, and we are always looking to identify and remove more infringing content.”

Facebook usually publishes transparency reports to talk about its usage policies and about content frequently removed from the platform by requests from users or judicial bodies, for example. However, among the categories present in the leaked study, only “spam” also appears in the reports released by the company.

About Facebook Papers leaks, the company tells the state: “The central premise in these stories is false. Yes, we are a business and we make a profit. But the idea that we profit at the expense of people’s well-being and safety does not understand where our own business interests lie.” Since the leaks began, Frances has repeated that the company sacrificed users’ safety for profit.

In the report, the company also claims that it has more than 40,000 people on the integrity team. “In 2021 alone, we must invest more than $5 billion in security and integrity, more than any other company in the tech industry,” he says.