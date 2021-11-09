Fachin accompanies Rosa Weber and there are already four votes in the STF to suspend execution of the secret budget

BRASILIA – Four of the current ten ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) have already voted to suspend the execution of the so-called “rapporteur amendments” in the 2021 budget. These amendments make up the “parallel budget”, which has been used by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro to turbocharge the parliamentary amendments of allies in Congress. As there is no transparency about spending, it is also known as a “secret budget”.

The last to vote was Minister Edson Fachin. Before them, the rapporteur, Rosa Weber, plus Carmen Lúcia and Luís Roberto Barroso had already expressed their views. So far, only ministers Rosa Weber and Carmen Lúcia have released their votes. Fachin and Barroso limited themselves to accompanying the reporter.

The judgment is in the virtual plenary, where the ministers do not meet. They have until 11:59 pm on Wednesday to record their votes in the Court’s electronic system. Last week, Rosa Weber issued an injunction ordering to suspend “entirely and immediately” the execution of the parallel budget. Now, the plenary can ratify or review her decision.

For Rosa’s determination to be upheld, six votes are needed. If there is a tie, one possibility is to wait for the arrival of the 11th minister to decide. President Jair Bolsonaro has already chosen the former attorney general of the Union André Mendonça, but the president of the Constitution and Justice Committee of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), has been delaying the analysis of the nomination. In order for him to take office, a STF minister must be approved by the Senate.

The votes of Nunes Marques, Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli, Ricardo Lewandowski are still missing. Gilmar Mendes, and the President of the Court, Luiz Fux.

Ministers who have already voted are also maintaining other points in Rosa Weber’s decision. She had determined that all demands from parliamentarians aimed at distributing rapporteur’s amendments be registered in a centralized electronic platform of the central organ of the Federal Budget and Planning System. The objective is to ensure “broad public access, with measures to encourage active transparency, as well as ensuring the comparability and traceability of data relating to requests/requests for the distribution of amendments and their respective execution, in accordance with the principles of publicity and transparency”. The deadline for this is 30 days.

Rosa also gave 30 days for “wide publicity to be given, on a centralized platform with public access, to documents sent to federal agencies and entities that supported the demands and/or resulted in the distribution of resources from the rapporteur’s amendments”.