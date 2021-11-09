FalleN and coldzera plan to set up “super team” in Brazil, says website | DRAFT5

According to the information on the website, the new Brazilian team can be welcomed by complexity, as in the last few weeks the organization dismissed the players and revealed that it is evaluating the options of a new squad of CS:GO for 2022.
The Brazilian duo defended the Luminosity Gaming, where they won the first major in Brazil at CS:GO, the MLG Columbus 2016. In the same year the team moved house and went to defend the SK Gaming, still at its peak, the Brazilian team won the ESL One Cologne 2016, second Major in a row, in addition to dozens of major championships between 2016 and 2018, when they headed to the MIBR, the pair did not have good results and coldzera came out in September 2019.
In a different way, the athlete considered twice the best in the world by HLTV joined Nikola “Niko” Kovač, in the make clan. With cast problems and without a trade captain, the Bosnian left the team in October 2020. In September 2021, coldzera revealed that he had asked to be moved to the reserve bench with the Faze contract coming to an end. From there, he arrived at Complexity for the remainder of the season, but the team failed to win a spot in the PGL Major Stockholm 2021, culminating in an almost complete dissolution of the cast.
The Professor left MIBR in early 2021 and was announced by Team Liquid, with the North American organization AWPer won the cs_summit 8, but fell in 14th place in the PGL Major Stockholm 2021.