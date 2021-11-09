Family buys fox thinking it was a dog; watch video | Unusual World

Reproduction: TikTok fox run run

A family in Lima, Peru, bought a fox thinking they adopted a puppy. Environmental authorities discovered the animal after it fled the residence and started attacking chickens in the neighborhood.

The fox, which is not a domestic animal, was called “Run run”, or “Run run” in free translation. She is about eight months old and has been wanted by the Peruvian Forest Service since May.

The person responsible for purchasing the animal, Maribel Sotelo, told the Peruvian press that she bought the supposed dog at a fair, for the equivalent of R$72.00. Sellers even said the fox was a Siberian husky dog.

“My son wanted a pet and he didn’t know it was a fox, it grew up and started trying to bite things, that’s when my husband said ‘this is a fox, not a dog,” Sotelo tells the Peruvian broadcaster.

“Run run” has been killing roosters, chickens and guinea pigs since running away from the family home on May 24, but still returns every night to the old home in search of food.

The woman also reports that the fox feeds with great care so as not to end up eating the sedatives that environmental authorities use to capture it.

The mammal was seen by one of the family’s neighbors who recorded the animal’s walk during the day and night. The videos went viral on TikTok and already has over 2 million views.