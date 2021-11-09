Family buys fox thinking what animal was a puppy

A family in Lima, Peru, was surprised to find that the Siberian Husky puppy they had bought from someone was actually a fox. According to Maribel Sotero, the son had asked to buy a puppy.

They contacted an animal breeder who sold the puppy, for around 52 Peruvian soles, approximately 72 reais. The boy dubbed the pet ‘Run Run’ and raised it as a pet. However, over time, the animal became more and more aggressive towards family members.

The child’s father soon noticed the signs that they were not raising a Siberian Husky but a fox. He said he also noticed that the smell of the animal’s feces and urine was stronger than most dog droppings.

According to the family, the animal fled during a storm and has now caused damage to the community. The animal feeds on chickens, ducks and guinea pigs. “Sometimes he eats four or five guinea pigs and I have to pay for them. ‘We thought he was a purebred puppy,’ said Maribel.

The boy’s parents asked the local authorities to intervene and take the fox to its natural habitat. After being captured, the fox must be taken to the zoo to live a more peaceful life.

Walter Silva, a veterinarian and wildlife expert, said many wild animals are brought in by traffickers. The illegal trade in animals is a crime in Peru and carries sentences of three to five years in prison.

