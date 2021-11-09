Family buys fox thinking what animal was a puppy

A family that wanted a puppy ended up taking a fox into their home in Lima, Peru. The mess was discovered by environmental authorities after the non-domestic animal ended up fleeing the residence and began attacking chickens in the neighborhood.

The alleged dog, named “Run run”, or “Run run” in a book translation from English, is about eight months old and has been wanted by the Peruvian Forest Service since May. The mammal’s buyer, Maribel Sotelo, told the local media that she acquired the animal at a fair, for around R$72, and that the sellers said the “dog” was a Siberian husky.

“My son wanted a pet and he didn’t know it was a fox, it grew up and started trying to bite things, that’s when my husband said ‘this is a fox, not a dog,” the woman commented to the local broadcaster. Panamerican.

“Run run” escaped from the family home on May 24th. Since then, she has been compensating neighbors who have killed roosters, chickens and guinea pigs.

The woman also points out that the “very intelligent” animal continues to return near its former home every night, where it usually finds food, but that it is careful not to ingest specific portions of meals, where forest authorities have mixed sedatives. , in an attempt to capture it.

The story gained fame beyond Lima. One of the family’s neighborhood residents, Erinson Zegarra follows the “Run run” tours and shows the encounters with the animal on TikTok. With just two videos posted in the last week, it has already gained over 2 million views on the platform.

According to the AP agency, despite the curious tone, the case is treated as an example of the impacts of animal trafficking in the region. The expectation is to rescue the Andean fox (Lycalopex blame me) and take her to a zoo in the Peruvian capital. The species is found from a small portion of Oolombia to southern Argentina. The second largest canid in South America is not on the endangered list and appears in a “little concern” situation on the Red List of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN).

The illegal trade in wild animals is the third most profitable market among illegal industries in the world, according to the UN (United Nations).